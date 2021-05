The ‘Roof of the World’ appears to have risen by up to 600 meters [1,968.5 feet], new research indicates. Tibet is referred to as the Roof of the World for good reason. With an average altitude of 4,500 meters [14,763.78 feet] above sea level and the world’s two highest peaks, Mount Everest and K2, the vast Himalayan mountain range towers higher than anywhere else on Earth.