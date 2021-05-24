newsbreak-logo
New Fairfield, CT

Relay For Life of New Fairfield- Drive Thru Experience- June 6th!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough we “announced” this at the end of April we are happy to fully announce our 2021 RELAY FOR LIFE OF NEW FAIRFIELD EVENT- a Drive-Thru Relay Experience! Join us on June 6th anytime from 1-3 pm for fun, photo ops, love, hope and goodies! Then come back for our first ever Drive-thru Luminaria both taking place right at New Fairfield High School!

New Fairfield, CT
