newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bucks Prepare For Game 2

By Tom King
95.5 FM WIFC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Bucks will face the Miami Heat in game two of their playoff series tonight at Fiserv Forum. Pre game at 6pm on AM1390 & FM 93.9 The Game. The Bucks beat the Heat in Game one on Saturday 109-107 in overtime. Coach Mike Budenholzer...

wifc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Budenholzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#Will Coach Miami#Playoff Series#Wsau#The Milwaukee Bucks#Am1390 Fm 93 9#Fiserv Forum#The Game#Milwaukee#Pre Game#Line#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks: Thanasis Antetokounmpo sidelined with knee injury

Apr 8, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports) As they get set for the start of their playoff run, the Milwaukee Bucks will be down one bench player. The Bucks announced Tuesday afternoon that energetic forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo will be sidelined for at least two weeks after suffering an avulsion fracture to his right patella tendon. Antetokounmpo suffered the injury late in the first half of the Bucks’ regular season finale with the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night.
NBAtonyspicks.com

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Milwaukee Bucks will meet with the Chicago Bulls in NBA action in United Center, IL, on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 9:00 PM (EDT). Milwaukee will play in the second of a back-to-back match after racing out to a 16-point lead after one quarter and cruising to a 122-108 home win over Miami the night before. Milwaukee (46-25) had 29 assists on 46 field goals and shot 54 percent overall. On a combined 15-for-21 shooting, Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes each scored 21 points to lead Milwaukee. Milwaukee is 3rd at 46-25 in the Eastern Conference.
NBABrew Hoop

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Thread

Good evening, Bucks fans, and welcome to yet another installment of the 2020-21 NBA season. Tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Indiana Pacers. Just three more games in the regular season! We can get through it together!. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Bucks F Khris Middleton (ankle) ruled out vs. Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the team's regular-season finale against the host Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Middleton, who is dealing with left ankle soreness, is averaging 20.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 68 games this season. The 29-year-old collected 21 points, seven assists...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo With Huge Dunk in Pacers Bucks Game

The Indiana Pacers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 142-133 in Indiana on Thursday evening. Unfortunately, the Pacers could have won the game and ended up as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, leap-frogging the Charlotte Hornets, who just lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 113-90 in Charlotte. The two...
NBAHot Hot Hoops

Heat blast Pistons 120-107 in season finale, will officially play Bucks in first round

On a night with few bodies available, the Miami Heat cruised past the Detroit Pistons, 120-107, in its season finale Sunday evening in Detroit, Mich. Miami finishes its COVID-shortened season with a 40-32 record and become victors in 12 of its final 16 games. The team also finish the season 8-4 in the second night of back-to-backs. The Pistons, losing their fifth straight, close their season at 20-52 — their worst winning percentage (.278) since the 1993-94 season.
NBAHot Hot Hoops

GAME PREVIEW: Heat take on Bucks with playoff positioning on the line

The Miami Heat (39-31) are coming off giving the Philadelphia 76ers a thorough beatdown at home two nights ago, but must now hit the road to face the Milwaukee Bucks (45-25) in another all-important clash to determine playoff seeding. This is another must-win game to avoid facing the Bucks in...
NBACBS Sports

Bucks look to continue surge vs. Bulls

The Milwaukee Bucks close out their regular season on the road Sunday night against the host Chicago Bulls. With a victory and Brooklyn loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, the Bucks (46-25) will move up to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference via a tiebreaker over the Nets.
NBAperutribune.com

Bucks' Middleton to miss regular-season finale against Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton will miss the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls because of a sore left ankle. Middleton, averaging 20.4 points, was ruled out Sunday after scoring 21 points the previous night in a win over Miami. The two-time All-Star is missing his fourth game this season.
NBAHastings Tribune

Chicago Bulls finish the season at 31-41 after a 118-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks

CHICAGO -- Before the Chicago Bulls’ final game of an unprecedented 2020-21 season — a 118-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night — forward Thad Young took the microphone at center court to address the crowd. Much like Zach LaVine did on the first night fans were allowed back at the United Center, Young thanked the fans for their support and for enduring such a trying season.
NBA101 WIXX

Bucks start fast, beat the Heat

(WNFL) – The Milwaukee Bucks started fast, outscoring Miami 44-28 in the first quarter en route to a 122-108 win over the Heat Saturday night in Milwaukee. Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes led the Bucks with 21 points each. Jrue Holiday added 20. Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 18...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Running through final day seeding scenarios

The final day of the Milwaukee Bucks‘ 2020-21 regular season is here and there is much to figure out. The biggest topic of interest is who the Bucks will face going into the start of the 2021 NBA Playoffs and even where will they ultimately stand in terms of seeding. Following their 122-108 victory over the Miami Heat Saturday night, the Bucks stand third in the East with a 46-25 record.
NBAMiami Herald

Heat to enter playoffs as East’s No. 6 seed, will face either Bucks or Nets in first round

The Miami Heat’s road back to the NBA Finals just got tougher. With the New York Knicks holding on to defeat the Boston Celtics 96-92 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon, the Heat is now locked into sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Regardless of the result of the Heat’s regular-season finale against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night, the defending Eastern Conference champion will enter the playoffs as the sixth seed.
NBAMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Bucks hold Antetokounmpo, Middleton out of finale

CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was a late scratch from the Milwaukee Bucks’ lineup with the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference out of reach, and Khris Middleton missed the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls because of lingering soreness in his left ankle. The Brooklyn...
NBAESPN

Bucks vs Bulls 5/16/2021 Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Milwaukee Bucks (46-25) hit the court against the Chicago Bulls (30-41) on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI. Bucks at Bulls (-1.5, 223) The Bucks knocked off the Heat 122-108 in their last outing on Saturday. Bryn Forbes scored a team-high 21 points to lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 4.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 233 point total.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Bulls finish season with win over playoff-bound Bucks

Thaddeus Young finished with 20 points and seven rebounds to help the host Chicago Bulls finish their season with a 118-112 victory over the playoff-bound Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. Young was one of six Bulls who scored in double figures as Coby White totaled 19 points, five rebounds and...
NBAfloridanewstimes.com

Game 1 between Heat and Bucks set on Saturday afternoon

Miami – The Miami Heat is preparing to face Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The full schedule for the series hasn’t been announced yet, but we know when Heat and Bucks will start the post-season battle. Game 1 will take place on Saturday at the...
NBABrew Hoop

Milwaukee vs. Chicago: Bucks Drop Regular Season Finale

The Milwaukee Bucks dropped their final game of the regular season by losing on the road to the Chicago Bulls, 112-118. With Milwaukee’s playoff opponent decided minutes before tip, the Bucks rested all of their starters/key contributors. Three Observations. Jordan Nwora is a walking bucket. Now, this sort of volume...