Bucks Prepare For Game 2

The final day of the Milwaukee Bucks‘ 2020-21 regular season is here and there is much to figure out. The biggest topic of interest is who the Bucks will face going into the start of the 2021 NBA Playoffs and even where will they ultimately stand in terms of seeding. Following their 122-108 victory over the Miami Heat Saturday night, the Bucks stand third in the East with a 46-25 record.