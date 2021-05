New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting over video conferencing with the chief ministers of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh along with the Lt. Governor of the AndamanNicobar Islands, to assess their preparedness and that of central ministries and agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of Cyclone 'Yaas', which is forming in the Bay of Bengal.