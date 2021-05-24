newsbreak-logo
What’s behind the semiconductor shortage and how long could it last?

By David Dollar
Brookings Institution
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA global shortage of semiconductors has created serious anxiety in some industries and even caused automakers to halt production in several factories across North America. What led to this shortage, and is there anything manufacturers or the Biden administration can do to meet demand? David Dollar is joined by Don Clark, a contributor to The New York Times, to discuss the factors that triggered the recent supply issues and the potential implications for the future of chip manufacturing in the United States.

