Deaths of Texans not wearing seat belts spiked in 2020

inForney.com
inForney.com
 4 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas - Despite a drop in the number of traffic crashes throughout the year, 2020 saw a spike in the number of fatalities overall and deaths of people in Texas from not wearing a seat belt. That’s why TxDOT is reminding everyone that buckling up is the best defense in a crash.

