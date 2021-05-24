Norse girls overcome misty weather to dominate regional meet: R-S wins with season-best score

STORY CITY — A cold mist wasn’t an issue for the Roland-Story girls’ golf team at the Class 2A regional first round meet May 17 at the River Bend Golf Course. Even with cold weather and a brisk wind to go with the mist through the first half of the meet Roland-Story managed to turn in its best round of the season to decimate the rest of the field and advance to the regional final meet next week in Eagle Grove.