Roland, IA

Norse girls overcome misty weather to dominate regional meet: R-S wins with season-best score

storycityherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTORY CITY — A cold mist wasn’t an issue for the Roland-Story girls’ golf team at the Class 2A regional first round meet May 17 at the River Bend Golf Course. Even with cold weather and a brisk wind to go with the mist through the first half of the meet Roland-Story managed to turn in its best round of the season to decimate the rest of the field and advance to the regional final meet next week in Eagle Grove.

Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Named To USA Squad

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark named to the USA Women’s Under 19 World Cup Team. Clark is the only player returning from the Under 19 team that won Gold in Japan in 2019. The tryouts for the team were held in Denver.
Iowa Statektwb.com

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Ellsworth, IAstorycityherald.com

McIlrath signs to play basketball at Ellsworth

On Wednesday, April 28, Roland-Story senior Adam McIlrath signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Ellsworth Community College on an athletic scholarship. "Adam has been a multi-sport athlete in his time here at Roland-Story and is an extremely hard worker who has put in numerous hours with his teammates and on his own to create this great opportunity," Activities Director Brian Petersen said in a news release. "Roland-Story is extremely proud of him as he moves into his future as a collegiate student-athlete."
Roland, IAstorycityherald.com

Norse girls take second at R-S Invite: Rahfeldt is medalist runner-up

STORY CITY - The Roland-Story girls’ golf team turned in a strong runner-up performance in its first 18-hole meet of the season Friday at the Roland-Story Invitational. Roland-Story shot a 364 as a team at the River Bend Golf Course. The Norse came in just six strokes behind Gilbert’s winning score of 358 in the six-team competition.