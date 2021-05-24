newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

2021 BMW X5 M Competition Feasts on Modded Trailblazer and First-Gen Camaro

By Sergiu Tudose
Auto Evolution
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BMW X5 M is one of the world's quickest SUVs, and in Competition guise, it’s just that tiny bit quicker still. If you require actual proof, look no further than this blacked-out example, taking on diverse competition at a Street Car Takeover quarter-mile drag race event in Atlanta, Georgia.

www.autoevolution.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Cars
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Cars
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw X5#Camaro#Stock Car Racing#Race#Chevys#Trailblazer Suv#Ps#Bmw X5#V8 Engine#Drag Racing Purposes#Cool Mods#Competition Guise#Diverse Competition#Actual Proof#Clip#Muscle#Spoiler Alert#2021 Bmw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mansory Makes Mercedes G-Class Even More Extreme

If the standard Mercedes G-Class is somehow too restrained for you, the latest creation from German tuner Mansory will certainly attract attention wherever you go. After giving the Bentayga a 750-hp makeover, Mansory has unveiled its new wild take on the G-Class dubbed the "Viva Edition." Only ten examples are being built, so anyone who can afford one can brag about its rarity.
Carstopgear.com

BMW M5 CS review: the most powerful M car ever built

BMW M5 CS review: the most powerful M car ever built. M5 CS? Isn’t that a contradiction in terms? A lightweight version of a heavy car? I expect we’ll be seeing a lot more of this as we enter the electrical age. But yeah, the idea of the M5 CS didn’t sit easily with me. I couldn’t see the point of it, or more accurately, what BMW was trying to achieve with it. But then I drove it. And it all made sense? Yep, but before we get to that we need to do more backstory, because it helps frame the car. This is not a limited edition model. BMW will build all they can sell of ‘the most powerful car in the history of BMW M’. What’s more I wouldn’t be surprised if this is currently the only M5 they’re producing. BMW has previously admitted that once the Competition arrived (it was facelifted last year), no-one bought the ten grand cheaper standard M5 anymore. Stands to reason that when the CS lands, that’s the one everyone will want. The difference here is that the price uplift is… considerable.
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW iX Seen for the First Time in Black

Without question, the most important Bimmer currently in the works is the BMW iX. An argument could be made for the BMW i4, due to it being cheaper, but the iX is going to be built on a bespoke chassis and feature BMW’s most advanced EV tech to date. So it will be the car that proves whether BMW is capable of competing with Tesla, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

First drive: 2022 BMW 2 Series M240i Coupé prototype review

As Munich's smallest two-door coupé nears production, we get behind the wheel of an early test car. Having produced one of the best driver’s cars in recent years with the first-generation 2 Series Coupe, BMW was unlikely to stray too far away from its original engineering formula when it came to its successor. The front-wheel drive platform and transverse engine layout of the four-door 2 Series Gran Coupe were never a serious consideration for the smaller two-door model, said Jos van As, BMW’s head of driving dynamics.
Carshiconsumption.com

BMW’s Z4 M Coupe Looks Outstanding As A Matte Black Safari Racer

Everybody loves Safari Porsches. Mashing up the 911’s timeless sports car aesthetics with rugged off-road capabilities is a combination that never gets old, but that doesn’t mean the formula shouldn’t be tweaked every now and then. And that’s exactly what builder Max Fischer has done with his killer BMW Z4 M Coupe Safari garage build.
CarsBMW BLOG

Dahler Makes its own BMW X7 M, taking the M50i to 630 HP

The guys from Dahler decided to stop waiting for BMW to create a proper X7 M model and they did one themselves. The Swiss tuner just unveiled their latest project, based on some similar bits we’ve seen on the X5 not long ago. Their BMW X7 version now has 630 HP and 830 Nm of torque, figures good enough to put even the almighty ALPINA XB7 in its place.
Carscars.com

2021 BMW 540i M Sport Review: Light on Sport, Heavy on Tech

The verdict: The 2021 BMW 540i xDrive with M Sport Package is a little light on sport, but it has a good blend of driver-assist technology, interior quality and vibrant information screens. Versus the competition: The 5 Series doesn’t have the flash of its more recently redesigned competitors, but its...
Carsgamesinners.com

Watch New BMW M4 Competition Drag Race The Audi RS6 Avant

When talking about wagons versus coupes, the uninitiated would likely favor the swoopy body style when asked as to which one would win a drag race. But we all know that that isn’t true, especially if we’re talking about the Audi RS6 Avant. The German long-roof performance vehicle is a quick and fast monster and in comparison with the BMW M4 Competition, the question is: can the Bimmer coupe keep up?
CarsCNET

2021 BMW M3 Competition review: Champing at the bit

Griping about the 2021 BMW M3 Competition's new grille is like shoving a toddler; it's just too easy. Either you've made peace with this car's flared nostrils or you haven't. If the looks tickle your fancy, this Bimmer obliges with explosive acceleration and a wonderfully balanced chassis that begs to be flogged. If you can't stomach the styling, there are plenty of other great cars to spend 74-plus grand on, like an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, an Audi RS5 Sportback or a Mercedes-AMG C63 S.
Carssilodrome.com

The BMW M1 – The First BMW “M” Car That Was Almost Built By Lamborghini

Reading time: about 4 minutes. The BMW M1 is the end result of BMW wanting to beat their fellow Germans over at Porsche in Group 5 racing. The Porsche 935 was going to be impossible to beat with any of the cars BMW had in production at the time, so this in mind they approached Lamborghini to collaborate on a mid-engined supercar that could trounce the 935 and get the roundel back to the front of the grid.
CarsCarscoops

BMW X7 Goes Searching For An M Badge, Finds Dahler Who Gives It 630 PS

Dahler has already modified a variety of BMW cars, and now, the German brand’s brashest SUV, the X7, has joined that list too. For the Bavarian automaker’s flagship SUV, the Swiss tuner has developed a power upgrade, new exhaust system, sportier suspension and aftermarket wheels. The twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine...
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: Old BMW M3 Competition takes on new model in drag race

Whenever a new high-performance model comes out, especially one with a long tradition behind it, the world rushes to make all sorts of comparisons. If that car is the BMW M3, things get really interesting, as everyone will want to compare it to the old model. It’s a valid curiosity though, as a lot of people will be curious to see just how much of an upgrade the new version brings.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible First Look: Drop-Top Demon

If you're like us, you're probably not too happy with the Godzilla-size kidney grille that the BMW M3 and M4 Competition wear. However, look at the 2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive and your opinions might change. The grille is growing on us, and the topless profile certainly helps the two-door achieve a sportier, more appealing look.
CarsCNET

2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible debuts with all-wheel drive

The 2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible is the most powerful convertible M4 ever. It's also the first with BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive. This generation of M4 moves away from previous models' folding hardtops. 4 of 41. BMW. Instead, it gets a new soft-top, which BMW claims is up to 40%...
CarsCarscoops

Genesis G70 Undercuts BMW And Audi, Corvette Z06 And ZR1 Testing, Ford Explorer Timberline, NASCAR Shake-Up, Ferrari 812 Competizione: Your Weekly Brief

Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The base 2.0T version of the Korean sports sedan costs significantly less than the equivalent Audi A4 ($40,145), BMW 330i ($42,895) and Mercedes C300 ($42,650). At the other end of the scale, the range-topping V6 Launch Edition will set you back $53,345.
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: BMW 120d takes on Golf GTD and Skoda Octavia vRS in drag race

Today we’re going to be taking a closer look at the kind of drag race you might actually see happen in Europe, where diesel cars are still relevant. The ones we’re going to see in action in the video below are common on the old continent. The race includes a BMW 120d, Golf GTD, and Skoda Octavia vRS, two of these names are new to the segment and may seem a bit unknown, especially for our US readers.