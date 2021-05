One of the nicest parks in the Town of Newburgh is Chadwick Lake Park on Route 32. I grew up in the Newburgh area, and I remember ice skating many times at Chadwick Lake. They also offer boat rentals, lots of adult and senior programs, pavilion rentals and more. One of the coolest things that they do at Chadwick Lake is to put on concerts in the summer with some of the Hudson Valley’s most popular bands.