newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Study: Culture influences mask-wearing

By sdcnews
sandiegocountynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Newswise)–Around the world and within the U.S., the percentage of people wearing masks during the Covid-19 pandemic has varied enormously. What explains this? A new study co-authored by an MIT faculty member finds that a public sense of “collectivism” clearly predicts mask usage, adding a cultural and psychological perspective to the issue.

sandiegocountynews.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Montana State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Psychology#World Culture#Individual Differences#Social Scientists#The New York Times#Dynata#Americans#Democrats#Republicans#Collectivistic Cultures#Gender#Political Affiliations#Populations#Survey Responses#Education Levels#Datasets#Political Orientation#Multiple Kinds#Population Density#Mask Usage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Health
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
Related
Public Healthmarketplace.org

What about wearing a mask in stores or at work?

With the CDC recommending that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks in most situations (indoors or outdoors), states, cities and businesses are now reviewing their policies. Marketplace’s Nova Safo joined “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio to discuss what businesses might do next. The following is an...
Johnson, ARnwaonline.com

Retailers loosen rules on mask-wearing

Major retailers in growing numbers are lifting mask requirements for those who are fully inoculated, largely moving to an honor system in which they trust that only vaccinated people will bare their faces. New federal guidance lifted the masking recommendation for fully vaccinated people in most situations -- though not...
Public HealthPhys.org

Global leaders' personalities influenced their response to pandemic, study shows

The different personalities of global leaders have influenced their reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, a new study shows. Academics have used text analysis to infer the "big five" personality traits—openness to experience, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism or emotional stability—of each leader based on their speeches and statements. Experts found...
KidsPosted by
CNN

For the sake of children, keep wearing your mask

Dr. Lawrence C. Kleinman writes that while the CDC's guidance on wearing masks correctly indicated that vaccinated individuals are generally safe, it underemphasized the risk to unvaccinated children. "While vaccinated people are much safer than those who are not, they may still contract and spread the virus."
Public Healthksfr.org

On or Off? The Psychological Divide Of Mask Wearing

We all have heard about the most recent coronavirus guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control– fully-vaccinated people are finally allowed to go mask-less indoors. Well, in most cases that is. But, it’s controversial and even politicized, for many reasons. Some are confused by the CDC’s seemingly wishy-washy stance on how to properly handle the pandemic. Others are unsure who or what to believe now-a-days.
Public HealthPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Businesses split on mask-wearing requirements

SEATTLE — The country’s top health officials are defending guidance that anyone who is fully vaccinated does not need to wear a mask in most places. But even with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the public appears to be wary. People are still wearing...
Chico, CAChico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Mask wearing should not be politicized

Disappointing to see the politicization of mask wearing perpetuated in Sunday’s editiorial. It did not mention the reason for the postponement which is to allow the more than half of Californians who have not been vaccinated to catch up, making it safer for all. California led the way in dealing with the pandemic, now we’re supposed to follow other states? The fact that other Democratic governors have different guidelines demonstrates that it is a public health issue and not a party line issue. The coronavirus does not care about political affiliation.
Public HealthIntelligencer

Respect in Mask Wearing Is Key

More people are shedding their masks these days, and it’s obvious they’re happy about it. You can see it in the smiles that have been hidden for so long. With the Centers for Disease Control’s recent announcement that fully vaccinated people no longer must wear masks to protect from COVID-19, many businesses have followed suit. Walmart no longer requires masks of fully vaccinated staff and customers. Nor does Target. Kroger originally stated its mask mandates would remain, but later changed course to follow the lead of other stores.
ScienceWashington Examiner

Stop the performative mask-wearing

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a major update to pandemic guidelines. In the announcement, Director Rochelle Walensky said, "Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing." After more than a year of caution, this is wonderful news. The pandemic is effectively over, and the credit should go to the vaccines.
Lifestyleairlineratings.com

US airline passengers warned to keep wearing masks

US authorities have issued a sharp reminder to airline passengers that they must continue to wear masks on aircraft and at airports, despite the easing of restrictions in other settings. The reminder comes as the Centers for Disease Control gave people who are fully vaccinated the green light to resume...
Public Healthwmleader.com

‘No problem’ for the fully vaccinated to wear masks

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there is “no problem” with fully vaccinated Americans continuing to wear face masks — despite the agency insisting it would always “follow the science” and being ripped for its already confusing messaging on face coverings. During a White House...
Homelessmoneytalksnews.com

7 Places You Are Still Required to Wear a Mask

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stop wearing masks in most situations. But “most” is not “all,” and there are exceptions to the rule in which the CDC says a mask is still necessary. So, you will...
Tennessee Stateelizabethton.com

ETSU students put Johnson City on the map in CDC mask wearing study

JOHNSON CITY — A team of graduate students from East Tennessee State University College of Public Health have been busy placing Johnson City on the map as they conclude four months of local observations for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) national MASCUP! study. Under the direction of...
Genesee County, MIPosted by
Flint Beat

A Flint area guide to mask wearing

Genesee County, MI— The Genesee County Health Department recently released an update on wearing masks for vaccinated and unvaccinated residents, saying they will be following the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed their recommendations. On May 13, the CDC said that those who are fully...
Educationdagblog.com

Pew Rearch Center Study of Americans and ‘Cancel Culture':

Where Some See Calls for Accountability, Others See Censorship, Punishment. Pew Research Center has a long history of studying the tone and nature of online discourse as well as emerging internet phenomena. This report focuses on American adults’ perceptions of cancel culture and, more generally, calling out others on social media. For this analysis, we surveyed 10,093 U.S. adults from Sept. 8 to 13, 2020. Everyone who took part is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), an online survey panel that is recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses. This way nearly all U.S. adults have a chance of selection. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.