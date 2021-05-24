newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean County, NJ

Wear your seatbelt or get a ticket in Ocean County, starting today

By Vin Ebenau
Posted by 
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wearing a seat-belt is not the cool thing to do, it's the legal and safe thing to do, so just do it. If you don't, especially if you're driving, you'll get a ticket. There will, however, be extra sets of eyes on Ocean County roads for the next couple weeks though as the county and Sheriff Mike Mastronardy announced that they will be taking part in the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety grant funded Click It or Ticket Program, which begins today.

mybeachradio.com
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rumson, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Ocean County, NJ
Government
Ocean County, NJ
Traffic
County
Ocean County, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Pesci
Person
Snooki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seatbelts#Traffic Accident#Season Ticket#Highway Safety#Road Traffic#Road Safety#Sheriff#Most Expensive House#Monmouth County Police#Seatbelt Laws#Ticket Program#Ocean County Officials#Ocean County Roads#Safe Driving#Crash#Ticket Grant Program#Patrols#Seating Position#Public Safety#Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Instagram
Related
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

Actual Tornadoes That Have Struck Monmouth County Since 2000? Here’s The List

You don't think of Monmouth County as a place where tornadoes are common, but despite that, we have had a handful of twisters in just the past 20 years. As we braced for thunderstorms last night, we heard about the chance for tornadoes in other parts of the country, and tornado watches and even an occasional warning do occur in our area, and a handful of times, the actual tornado has happened.
Ohio StatePosted by
Beach Radio

No cash jackpots offered but NJ is still pushing to expand vaccinations

The state of Ohio is giving people who are vaccinated the chance to win $1 million. In Maryland officials are holding 40 different drawings worth $40,000 each and a Fourth of July jackpot of $400,000 for people who get vaccinated. And in New York state, Gov. Cuomo is offering 12 to 17-year-olds the chance to win full college scholarships if they get the shot.
Brick, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

Ouch! Nasty clinging jellyfish return to the NJ shore

Potentially painful clinging jellyfish have been found in several spots on the Jersey Shore, according to Montclair Director of Marine Biology Paul Bologna. The species of jellyfish with 60 to 90 tentacles that contain stinging cells capable of delivering very painful and sometimes paralyzing neurotoxins were found as part of the decommissioning of the Oyster Creek nuclear power plant in the Forked River area. Bologna and his team also found them where the Metedeconk River meets Barnegat Bay and in North Wildwood.
Freehold Township, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

Look What Amazingness Is Taking Over West Main Street in Freehold, New Jersey!

Do you know that when I moved around the country before coming back home to Jersey, I would order “hot wings” and no one knew what I was talking about? You know though, I know you do. How do you like em’? Are you like me and do you want them so spicy that they hurt a little? Do you do garlic, lemon pepper or mild buffalo? You can’t pick the wrong thing especially at Wingstop…hot wings are what they do! If you live in Freehold, you won’t have to go far to get your wings done right.
LifestylePosted by
Beach Radio

Prominent National Site Names This Jersey Shore Park Best in The State

It's another great honor for a Jersey Shore favorite. One of our very own parks has been named the best in the state by a prominent website. The list of honors continues to grow for our area, and this time around the focus is on parks. The prominent website Travel & Leisure has named Island Beach State Park as the best state park in New Jersey.
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

Here’s Your New Summer 2021 Guide To Parking In Gorgeous Asbury Park

Well, the weekend we have all been waiting for is here. Summer has arrived. And it promises to be an amazing one in Asbury Park. Now the trick is to find a place to park. So we did a little research and put together a handy, dandy guide to parking in Asbury Park this summer. Armed with as much information as you can grab, parking should be available if you know where to go and what to do.
Toms River, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

Heads Up! Road Construction Coming to Toms River, New Jersey

Looks like road construction is coming to downtown Toms River beginning next week and this could mean some slowdowns on Main and Water Streets. Now I am not completely sure what the construction is, possible water piping, but the point here is regardless of the nature of the work, the work will cause some slow downs. According to the road signs, it may lead to road closures there downtown along Water Street. Obviously a “closure” would mean detours and added travel time. I wanted to post this “heads up” just to alert you to the work, which according to the road signs, says beginning on or around Tuesday, June 1st as we get back to work following the long Memorial Day Weekend.
Oceanport, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

Red Or White? The Finest Wine Festival Will Happen This Summer In Oceanport, New Jersey

I've only been to one wine festival and it was a total disaster. I was a student at West Virginia University and I went to the West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival. Don't get me wrong, the event was a great time but oh sweet Jesus, the headache I had later that night was miserable. Instead of drinking out of a wine glass, I was drinking out of my own bottle. Let's just say, my college experience was a blast but I also was a total moron!
TrafficPosted by
Beach Radio

NJ Transit To Resume Service to Six Flags and NJ Beaches

With things starting to get back to normal after the global pandemic we should start to expect more traffic on highways as well as with public transportation. Speaking of public transportation, RLS Media reported that NJ Transit has brought back the services to "family-friendly destinations" such as American Dream Mall and Six Flags Great Adventure and Safari and Hurricane Harbor.