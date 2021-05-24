newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The Who honoured with coins by The Royal Mint

By Zap Gossip News
zapgossip.com
 3 days ago

The Who are being honoured with commemorative coins by The Royal Mint. The ‘Pinball Wizard’ hitmakers follow in the footsteps of Queen, Sir Elton John and David Bowie who have been recognised with the official monetary honour as part of the UK coinmakers’ ‘Music Legends’ series. Frontman Roger Daltrey gave...

www.zapgossip.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Daltrey
Person
Seal
Person
David Bowie
Person
Pete Townshend
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Who#Commemorative Coins#Queen#Logo Design#Legacy#The Royal Mint#Mod#Rickenbacker#British#Coin Collectors#Legendary British Artists#Music Legends Series#Pinball Wizard#Feature#Uk#Guitarist Pete Townshend#Frontman Roger Daltrey#Live Performances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
World
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Worldguitar.com

You can now buy a £68,000, one-kilo gold coin in honour of The Who

The UK’s Royal Mint has announced a new set of commemorative gold coins in honour of British rock band The Who, ranging from a small uncirculated commemorative nickel coin to a solid kilo of gold emblazoned with the same design. The design, which is part of The Royal Mint’s Music...
Celebritiesillinoisnewsnow.com

My Denomination: The Who celebrated on new commemorative UK coin

The U.K.’s Royal Mint has released a new range of commemorative coins saluting The Who, marking only the fourth time that a British music artist has been celebrated on the country’s coinage. The new coin features a design that combines images alluding to various aspects of The Who’s career: The...
Musickentlive.news

Royal Mint launches The Who commemorative coin to mark band's legacy

A new commemorative coin marking The Who's contribution to music has been unveiled by The Royal Mint. To celebrate the launch, the iconic band's co-founder and lead singer, Roger Daltrey, visited The Royal Mint to strike one of the very first coins, giving the band’s seal of approval. The Who...
Celebritieswcsx.com

Elton John Recalls the Drag Names He Gave to Rod Stewart, Freddie Mercury & More

Elton John recalls the drag names he bestowed upon some of his most famous friends including Rod Stewart, Freddie Mercury and John Lennon. Sir Elton delves into this topic in The Queer Bible, a new book due out June 15 made up of a number of essays from various queer celebrities including Tan France, Gus Kenworthy, Paris Lees, Russell Tovey and Munroe Bergdorf.
Worldcoinupdate.com

United Kingdom: Iconic rock group The Who features on latest “British Music Legends” collector coin series

The Royal Mint has released (24th May) their latest collection of gold and silver collector coins which is part of their popular series entitled “British Music Legends.” Following in the footsteps of the three earlier tributes to such legends as Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, this latest tribute features The Who. With nearly 60 years as an active rock band and millions of fans worldwide, The Who has become one of the most influential rock bands of the 20th century and have sold over 100 million records internationally.
Musicloudersound.com

Rick Wakeman: the soundtrack of my life

Rick Wakeman has played keyboards on far more than his fair share of bona fide rock classics, as a solo performer, a member of Yes and The Strawbs, and alongside David Bowie, Lou Reed, Elton John, Black Sabbath, Cat Stevens, T. Rex and more as one of the glam epoch’s most prolific session stalwarts.
Musicwcn247.com

AM Prep-Music

UNDATED (AP) - Megadeth has issued a statement saying they are “officially parting ways” with bassist David Ellefson after reports he was involved in sexually explicit videos. Frontman Dave Mustaine says while the band doesn't know every detail of what occurred, their relationship with Ellefson is “already strained” and working together is “impossible.” Billboard reports the videos show Ellefson and a woman who is not his wife.
MusicDecider

The Music Supervisor of ‘1971’ Walks Us Through The Tough Decisions Of What Songs The New Apple TV+ Documentary Featured Versus Which They Had To Cut

In the Star Trek episode “The City on the Edge of Forever,” Mr. Spock theorizes that “time is fluid, like a river, with currents, eddies, backwash.” He adds that there are certain focal points, with ripple effects that will forever reverberate. The eight-part series 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything that recently debuted on Apple TV+ does a lot to substantiate our favorite Vulcan’s claims. And does so with a tidal wave of outstanding tunes.
Music955glo.com

Anna’s Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. Alex Van Halen’s drum kit from the 1980 “Invasion” tour won’t be the only piece of rock memorabilia hitting the auction block in June. Officials with Julien’s Auctions say rock fans will have the opportunity to bid on “a canon of over 1,000 music iconography” at the upcoming event. Items previously owned by such legends as The Beatles, Eddie Van Halen, Kurt Cobain, Bob Dylan and Jimi Hendrix will also be part of the “Music Icons” auction, which will be open for bids June 11th through June 13th, Julien’s officials say. “Each year, Julien’s Auctions ups the ante for music fans and collectors in offering the most prized music memorabilia ever to come to auction,” says the auction house’s Martin Nolan. “From the first auction appearances of Alex Van Halen’s Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame-displayed Ludwig drum kit and Kurt Cobain’s self-portrait drawing to Bob Dylan’s handwritten and annotated lyrics to his 1969 classic ‘Lay Lady Lay’, this collection of fine and rare music collectibles is no exception.”
Musicloudersound.com

Mick Ronson: a short history of his greatest moments

People forget that before he met Mick Ronson, David Bowie was struggling to find himself. He was a mime artist, a mod, a pop singer, with one novelty hit single in The Laughing Gnome, and then another with Space Oddity, timed to coincide with the moon landing. Pre-Ronson, David Bowie...
Lifestyleonemileatatime.com

Amazing Deal: JetBlue Mint To London For $795 Roundtrip

Update: Unfortunately these fares seem to be dead. I’ll keep it short and sweet. JetBlue just put its much anticipated flights between New York and London on sale, which feature the carrier’s all new Mint Suite and Mint Studio. JetBlue’s pricing is much cheaper out of the UK than the...
MusicPosted by
Mental_Floss

11 Facts About Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven"

In the pantheon of classic rock songs, there's arguably no tune more classic than “Stairway to Heaven.” Led Zeppelin’s 1971 opus has it all: mystical lyrics, memorable riffs, a monster guitar solo, and crazy urban legends involving Hobbits and the Devil. In celebration of the song’s 50th anniversary, here are 11 facts about "Stairway to Heaven" that are guaranteed to put a bustle in your hedgerow—whatever that means.
Food & Drinksmanofmany.com

Get Schwifty with the New Pickle Rick Mint Maxibon

Wubba lubba dub dub! The mulitverse’s favourite odd-couple are getting their own sweet treat. Thanks to Maxibon, the dual-sided dessert sandwich, Rick and Morty are being immortalised in ice cream with the new limited-edition Maxibon Pickle Rick Mint flavour. Get schwifty team. Bringing together two of Australia’s best-loved cult-favourites, the...
Moviesmajorcadailybulletin.com

'The Crown' to be honoured by the Spain Film Commission

The popular British television series ‘The Crown’ has won the Spain Film Commission Fitur Screen award for Best International Audiovisual Production shot in Spain. ‘The Crown’ follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and events involving the rest of the British Royal family and the series has been watched by more than 100 million households around the world.
Musicinlander.com

Radical sounds: A new Apple+ docuseries looks at the music and mayhem of 1971

It'd be an understatement to say that a lot was happening in 1971, and it was all reflected in the popular music of the time. Visionaries like Sly Stone, John Lennon and the Rolling Stones retreated to their home studios and experimented with sonics. David Bowie and Marc Bolan were challenging gender norms and pushing fashion in a glam direction. Carole King, Joni Mitchell and Elton John brought newfound honesty and intimacy to the singer-songwriter genre. Marvin Gaye's What's Going On and Gil Scott-Heron's "The Revolution Will Not Be Televised" channeled the tumult of the era in confrontational, reactionary ways. Meanwhile, the chaos of the Vietnam War and the chicanery of the Nixon administration thrummed in the background.
Celebritieswmgk.com

Alice Cooper And Elton John Recreate Wild Photo From 50 Years Ago

Over the weekend, Bernie Taupin celebrated his 71st birthday, which led to quite the photograph. Back when he turned 21, a wild scene was captured with him, Alice Cooper, Elton John and actor / infamous center square on Hollywood Squares, Paul Lynde partying. SO… they decided to recreate it 50 years later!