newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

James Karinchak's nearly untouchable run ends for a day: Walk-Off Thoughts

record-courier.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are three Walk-Off Thoughts after an 8-5 loss to the Minnesota Twins dropped Cleveland's record to 24-20. 1. James Karinchak roughed up for first time in 2021. James Karinchak has been one of baseball's best weapons this season, particularly in the 10th inning, where on multiple occasions he hasn't allowed the free runner at second to score. When playing at home, it instantly has put Cleveland in a perfect spot, considering the bottom half of the inning now begins with the potential winning run already at second base.

www.record-courier.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Lewis
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
James Karinchak
Person
Aaron Civale
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Kyle Garlick
Person
Logan Allen
Person
Triston Mckenzie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Untouchable#End Game#He Got Game#Home Game#Scoring Position#Extra Innings#Leading Off#Triple A Columbus#Twitter#Cleveland#The Game#Elite Relievers#Hitters#Strikeout Percentage#Rotation Question#Lineup#Expected Slugging#Time#Thoughts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' James Karinchak: Records fourth hold

Karinchak pitched a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts to earn a hold in Friday's 5-3 win over the White Sox. Karinchak was one of three relievers -- along with Bryan Shaw and Emmanuel Clase -- to log a scoreless inning for Cleveland following Shane Bieber's six-inning start. The 25-year-old Karinchak has allowed only two hits and two walks with 22 strikeouts across 10.2 innings this season. He has two saves, one blown save and four holds in 12 outings. Clase is still manager Terry Francona's preferred closer option, as he's converted five saves.
MLBKansas City Star

Kansas City Royals score a run after umpire Angel Hernandez is ‘blinded’ by scoreboard

The Kansas City Royals jumped out to a three-run lead before the Cleveland Indians rallied to score the final seven of the game on Tuesday night. However, the play that led to the game’s second run caused raised eyebrows, on-field confusion, a harsh assessment of umpiring crew chief Angel Hernandez from Indians manager Terry Francona and a fairly stunning admission from Hernandez that he “guessed” on his call.
MLBESPN

Indians catcher Pérez goes on IL with fractured ring finger

KANSAS CTY, Mo. --  The Cleveland Indians could be without starting catcher Roberto Pérez for an extended period due to a fractured finger. The team placed the two-time Gold Glove winner on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a fractured right ring finger. Pérez had been playing with the injury since hurting on April 14, when he got crossed up catching a pitch from reliever James Karinchak in Chicago.
MLBMLB

Salvy's single major source of confusion

KANSAS CITY -- It’s not often in a baseball game that every individual on the field is left in utter confusion, but that’s exactly what happened in the Indians’ 7-3 victory over the Royals on Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium. Let’s break down what happened:. With one out in the...
MLBMLB

Luplow dealing with leg soreness

Facing left-handed pitching three times in a span of four days would usually be considered a field day for outfielder Jordan Luplow. Instead, he’ll likely be on the sidelines due to some discomfort in his upper leg. According to Indians manager Terry Francona, Luplow landed awkwardly on first base in...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Ramirez, Hernandez homer as Indians blank White Sox 5-0

CHICAGO — José Ramirez and Cesar Hernandez homered, Amed Rosario had three hits and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 5-0 on Sunday. Zach Plesac and three relievers limited the White Sox to four hits as Cleveland took two of three in a series between AL Central foes that both made the playoffs last year. The Indians have won five of their last seven.
MLBWarren Tribune Chronicle

Indians lose catcher to broken thumb

KANSAS CTY, Mo. — The Cleveland Indians could be without starting catcher Roberto Perez for an extended period due to a fractured finger. The team placed the two-time Gold Glove winner on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a fractured right ring finger. Perez had been playing with the injury since hurting on April 14, when he got crossed up catching a pitch from reliever James Karinchak in Chicago.
MLBWarren Tribune Chronicle

Tribe wins series

CHICAGO — Jose Ramirez and Cesar Hernandez homered, Amed Rosario had three hits and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 5-0 on Sunday. Zach Plesac and three relievers limited the White Sox to four hits as Cleveland took two of three in a series between AL Central foes that both made the playoffs last year. The Indians have won five of their last seven.
MLBMLB

Luplow, Rosario injury updates; Maton opens

The Indians were concerned that Jordan Luplow would need more than a day or two off after he felt discomfort in his left groin. And when Eddie Rosario was removed from Monday night’s series opener against the Royals due to pain in his left knee, the club should be relieved as it appears that both outfielders are likely to avoid injured list stints.
MLBMLB

H. Ramirez 'aggressive,' keys comeback

The Indians had two choices heading into this four-game series against the Royals: Keep Daniel Johnson on the roster and give him a few more opportunities, or replace Johnson with Harold Ramirez as the club’s extra outfielder. Cleveland chose the latter, and so far, it’s paid off. After going 2-for-5...
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Shane Bieber pitches MLB record 18th straight game with at least eight strikeouts

Shane Bieber stands alone. Prior to tonight, he was tied with Randy Johnson with 17 straight games with at least eight strikeouts. Once he eclipsed his eighth strikeout to lead off the fourth inning tonight, Bieber officially made it 18 and has his next of hopefully many records he’s going to set in his MLB career.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cleveland's César Hernández plays key role in victory over Cincinnati

The sting of being no-hit for the second time this season on Friday provided extra motivation for Cleveland when it took the field Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds. Cleveland scored in the first two innings and in two other innings to distance itself from the Reds and earn a 9-2 win at Progressive Field.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Phil Maton will start as an ‘opener,’ rookie Sam Hentges to follow for Cleveland Indians vs. Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Righty Phil Maton made his first big league start Tuesday as an opener for rookie Sam Hentges in Tuesday’s Indians-Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Maton (0-0, 4.15 ERA) appeared in 152 games over five seasons for the Padres and Indians, but had not opened a game out of the bullpen. Manager Terry Francona said the decision to go with Maton was based more on the balance in Kansas City’s lineup than anything else.
MLBsemoball.com

Indians bounce back from being no-hit again, smash Reds 9-2

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Determined to put an embarrassing night of unwelcome history behind them, the Indians came out swinging Saturday night. They hit back, and they hit hard. Cesar Hernandez connected for a three-run triple, Jose Ramirez had two RBIs and Aaron Civale pitched seven strong innings to stay unbeaten as Cleveland rebounded after being no-hit for the second time in 24 days by belting the Cincinnati Reds 9-2.
MLBMLB

Roberto Pérez has finger surgery, out months

CLEVELAND -- When Indians manager Terry Francona hopped on Zoom to address the surgery that catcher Roberto Pérez underwent to repair his fractured right ring finger on Friday afternoon, he hadn’t yet received the full update from the doctor. But the one thing he did know was that Pérez won’t be back for months.