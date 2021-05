American Idol champion Just Sam is sharing her thoughts on the 2021 competition. The vocalist, who came in first place during the 2020 season, recently sat down with Talent Recap to give an update on what she's been up to since being crowned the ABC singing show's winner. The interview also touched on what Sam thinks about this year's comeback twist, where American Idol producers gave 10 of last year's contestants the chance to earn the final spot in the top 10 of 2021.