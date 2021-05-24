Vitalik Buterin Explains Why Elon Musk’s Idea of Scaling Crypto 10X Will Not Work
Vitalik Buterin proposed sharding as a major solution to bypass the current scalability challenges. Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin has published a comprehensive blog post on why crypto scaling at the proportion being suggested by Elon Musk, the Chief Executive Officer of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will not work. It is no news that the iconic electric automaker boss is a fan of the Shiba Inu-themed coin, Dogecoin (DOGE). In furtherance of his love for the coin, Musk has in recent times been making comments that show the superiority of the cryptocurrency over the industry's flagship asset, Bitcoin (BTC).