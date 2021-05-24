Vitalik Buterin Explains Why Elon Musk’s Idea of Scaling Crypto 10X Will Not Work

Carl was once a crypto cynic. During an interview with CNBC back in February 2018, he believed crypto to be ridiculous and mentioned that he would not invest in them. American businessman Carl Icahn has been paying close attention to crypto and says he could hugely invest in digital assets. The billionaire insinuated that he could put as much as $1.5 billion into crypto. He believes that the ongoing complications the digital currency is facing are for a limited time.