Big banks look for post-pandemic rebound of credit card revenue

Students who want to maximize rewards and are willing to tolerate a card with a more complex system of cash back rewards may opt for the Bank of America® Cash Rewards Credit Card for Students*, which earns 3% cash back in an eligible choice category, 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs as well as unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. The 3% and 2% categories are limited to the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter.