U.S. home prices to keep racing ahead with risks to upside

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Reuters) – U.S. house prices will continue to race ahead this year, at nearly twice the pace predicted just three months ago, according to a Reuters poll of analysts who said risks to that already upbeat outlook were skewed to the upside. A strong recovery so far from the...

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar gains as attention turns to U.S. inflation data

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against greenback * Canadian payroll employment increases by 245,800 in March * Price of U.S. oil falls 0.2% * Canadian bond yields rise across a steeper curve TORONTO, May 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, moving back in reach of a recent 6-year high as investors awaited U.S. inflation data on Friday that could provide clues on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. The loonie was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2069 to the greenback, or 82.86 U.S. cents. Last week, it touched its strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2013, bolstered by higher commodity prices and the Bank of Canada's shift in April to a more hawkish stance. The central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said. Economists expect data on Friday to show U.S. core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices jumping in April. Fed officials have downplayed concerns about inflation prompting a knee-jerk policy response but some have acknowledged that the time to talk about policy changes might be approaching. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was down 0.2% at $66.08 a barrel as concern about demand in India and the potential for a rise in Iranian supplies offset optimism over the U.S and European summer driving season. Canadian payroll employment increased by 245,800 in March, the strongest monthly growth since last September, Statistics Canada said. Tighter restrictions to curb the coronavirus pandemic are likely to have weighed on employment in April. Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries after data showed new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased more than expected in April. Canada's 10-year bond yield rose 3.7 basis points to 1.487%, having rebounded from its lowest intraday level since mid-April on Wednesday at 1.444%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices Mixed As Dollar Firms

Gold prices traded mixed on Thursday, as the dollar rose against major currencies for the first time this week and U.S. yields held steady ahead of key U.S. labor market and inflation readings. Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,897.13 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves

* Dollar index steady ahead of Friday inflation data * Sterling gets lift on comments on rate hike timing * Chinese yuan rally holds * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments, new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry NEW YORK, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index, which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses. The euro was up 0.1% at $1.2203. But the British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4173 after a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank is likely to raise interest rates well into next year and that an increase could come earlier. "The market is reacting to a hawkish headline and that's why we saw sterling gallop," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Sterling's strength helped lift the Canadian dollar against the greenback, Bregar added. The U.S. dollar fell 0.5% to 1.20613 Canadian dollars. The Bank of Canada has been quicker than other central banks to pull back support for economic growth. The currency moves show that beneath the calm of the dollar index, foreign exchange portfolio managers and strategists are anxiously anticipating different moves from central banks to pace rate hikes to control inflation as their economies recover from the pandemic. China's yuan appreciated to 6.368 per dollar in offshore markets, a three-year high, and then eased off to Wednesday's level. Investors have been raising their bets on further strength, confident that the People's Bank of China is not displaying discomfort with the rally. Market attention now turns to U.S. inflation data due on Friday. A jump in prices could be seen as prompting the Fed to scale back its easy money policies. Economists expect core PCE (personal consumption expenditures) prices to jump 2.9% year-on-year in April, compared with a year-on-year rise of 1.8% a month earlier. Cryptocurrency bitcoin rose about 3% to $38,397 and ether lost 1% to $2,858. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:28AM (1428 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 89.9500 90.0730 -0.12% -0.034% +90.1790 +89.8920 Euro/Dollar $1.2203 $1.2192 +0.09% -0.13% +$1.2215 +$1.2176 Dollar/Yen 109.4800 109.1350 +0.32% +5.96% +109.5400 +109.0400 Euro/Yen 133.59 133.07 +0.39% +5.26% +133.6700 +132.9300 Dollar/Swiss 0.8989 0.8979 +0.11% +1.59% +0.9008 +0.8964 Sterling/Dollar $1.4173 $1.4121 +0.38% +3.75% +$1.4185 +$1.4092 Dollar/Canadian 1.2061 1.2127 -0.53% -5.28% +1.2142 +1.2060 Aussie/Dollar $0.7747 $0.7742 +0.08% +0.73% +$0.7755 +$0.7723 Euro/Swiss 1.0966 1.0949 +0.16% +1.47% +1.0977 +1.0936 Euro/Sterling 0.8607 0.8633 -0.30% -3.67% +0.8646 +0.8599 NZ $0.7302 $0.7283 +0.26% +1.69% +$0.7310 +$0.7266 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.3495 8.3620 -0.05% -2.67% +8.3880 +8.3570 Euro/Norway 10.1898 10.1890 +0.01% -2.66% +10.2208 +10.1778 Dollar/Sweden 8.2968 8.3131 -0.10% +1.23% +8.3293 +8.2926 Euro/Sweden 10.1259 10.1360 -0.10% +0.49% +10.1457 +10.1130 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Tommy Wilkes in London Editing by Peter Graff)
BusinessSFGate

Mortgage rates fall back below 3%

After last week's slight increase, mortgage rates retreated, weighed down by waning consumer confidence and rising housing prices. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average declined to 2.95% with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 3% a week ago and 3.15% a year ago. The 30-year fixed average has hovered below 3% for five of the past six weeks.
Businessfwbusiness.com

May 27 - PNC's Gus Faucher: Q1 GDP growth unchanged at 6.4%, profits flat; strong recovery in place

Real GDP growth in the first quarter of 2021 was 6.4% at an annualized rate, according to the second estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. This was unchanged from the advance estimate. Upward revisions to consumer spending, business fixed investment, and investment in housing offset downward revisions to exports, investment in inventories and state and local government spending, as well as an upward revision to imports (higher imports reduce GDP).
Businessnationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage rates go lower as economists ease anxiety over inflation

A week after it hit 3%, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage headed back down, as inflation concerns subsided temporarily. The average 30-year fixed-term mortgage dropped to 2.95% for the weekly period ending May 27, according to Freddie Mac’s weekly Primary Mortgage Markets Survey, down from 3% the previous week. One year ago, the average came in at 3.15%.
EconomyForexTV.com

U.S. GDP Growth Unrevised At 6.4% In Q1

The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the pace of U.S. economic growth in the first quarter was unrevised from the advance estimate. The report showed real gross domestic product spiked by 6.4 percent in the first quarter, unchanged from the estimate provided last month. Economists had expected a modest upward revision in the pace of GDP growth to 6.5 percent.
Businesswibqam.com

Japan’s jobless rate rises, prices fall as pandemic pain persists

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s unemployment rate crept up and job availability slid in April, data showed on Friday, underscoring the pain the country’s prolonged battle with COVID-19 is inflicting on the economy. Separate data showed core consumer prices in Tokyo fell in May, reinforcing expectations inflation will remain well below...
Real EstateInman.com

Mortgage rates retreat from 3% threshold

Mortgage rates retreated this week, even as support builds at the Federal Reserve to begin discussions on when to taper bond purchases that have kept a lid on long-term interest rates. Mortgage rates retreated this week, even as support builds at the Federal Reserve to begin discussions on when to...
BusinessFinancial Times

Inflation and markets are tied

This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent straight to your inbox every weekday. Welcome back. After two weeks of writing Unhedged, I’m exhausted but exhilarated. Hope you’ve enjoyed the ride. Email me (robert.armstrong@ft.com) and have a relaxing long weekend.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as risk appetite recovers ahead of 7-year note auction

(Refiles to add dropped words, fix tense in headline) * U.S. 5-year auction shows strong results * U.S. 10-year breakeven inflation falls * NY Fed's reverse repo volume hits $450 bln, 3rd largest ever * Focus on Thursday's U.S. 7-year note auction By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Wednesday in choppy trading, with those on the long end rising from three-week lows, amid a recovery in risk appetite with gains in stocks as well as profit-taking from recent spikes in bond prices. The fall in Treasury prices came despite a strong U.S. 5-year note auction, which came on the heels of an equally robust 2-year note sale on Tuesday. "It appears the market got a little too rich, especially ahead of key inflation data due out Friday," Action Economics said in its blog right after the auction. The market is expecting the core PCE index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, to rise 0.6% in April from a 0.4% increase in March. Bond investors in recent sessions seemed to be less concerned about inflation, analysts said, as they bought the long end of the curve that pushed their yields lower. The Federal Reserve reiterated its view, through officials that spoke this week, that current inflation pressures are temporary. Wednesday's strong auction of 5-year notes failed however to entice the market to continue pushing bond prices higher. This offering was awarded at 0.788%, lower than the expected 0.794% yield at the bid deadline. Bids at $151.8 billion were a record high, Action Economics said, for a 2.49 bid-to-cover ratio, better than both the 2.31 last month and the 2.40 average. Treasuries did not initially react after the auction, but their yields subsequently rose and some said this could be in preparation for Thursday's sale of $62 billion in 7-year debt. "Without any compelling stories, there's not a lot of room to maneuver," said Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee. "So if dealers have to sell their positions because they have to take on 7s tomorrow, then you're going to pressure the market a little bit." In afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.577% from 1.564% late on Tuesday. U.S. 30-year yields, meanwhile, were up at 2.262% from Tuesday's 2.26%. Post-auction, the U.S. 5-year yield climbed to 0.782% , from 0.774% on Tuesday. In a sign that bond investors are less nervous about inflation, the U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven, the bond market's gauge of investors' price outlook over the next 10 years, fell to 2.430% on Wednesday from Tuesday's 2.449%. In mid-May, 10-year breakeven inflation hit 2.564%, the highest since March 2013. In the overnight repo market, the rate was steady at 0.02% , after falling to -0.01% earlier this week amid a glut of cash in the financial system. The Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase facility showed volume of $450.2 billion on Wednesday, representing overnight loans by financial institutions to the Fed at a 0% interest. Wednesday's reverse repo operations were the third largest since the facility was launched in 2013. May 26 Wednesday 2:56PM New York / 1856 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.01 0.0101 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.03 0.0304 -0.005 Two-year note 99-245/256 0.1466 -0.005 Three-year note 99-216/256 0.3029 -0.003 Five-year note 99-216/256 0.7824 0.008 Seven-year note 100-28/256 1.2334 0.011 10-year note 100-116/256 1.5757 0.012 20-year bond 101-76/256 2.1695 0.005 30-year bond 102-124/256 2.2604 0.000 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.75 0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Mark Heinrich)
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

New Home Prices

Then the average and median house prices mostly moved sideways since 2017 due to home builders offering more lower priced homes. Prices picked up during the pandemic, and really picked up recently. The average price in April 2021 was $435,400, up 21% year-over-year. The median price was $372,400, up 20%...
New York City, NYkitco.com

Dollar turns upward, yen slips as economic outlooks diverge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar turned upward against major currencies for the first time this week as U.S. yields held steady, Japan's economic outlook worsened and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets by hinting at a higher interest rates. The dollar index rose as much as 0.4%...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar firms as traders brace for U.S. inflation gauge

SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - The dollar found support on Thursday from emerging views the Federal Reserve is slowly but surely edging towards a discussion about tightening monetary policy, and as traders await crucial U.S. inflation data this week. In a market heavily short dollars, the mere suggestion of tapering...
Businessactionforex.com

US Open: Futures Resume Rise ahead of Fed Quarles, Oil Inventories

FTSE -0.5% at 7000. US stocks are pointing to a higher start, resuming the recent rally after a mildly lower close on Tuesday. Data on a Tuesday revealed that Consumer confidence ticked lower in May for the first time in six months. Concerns that rising prices have taken the edge off re-opening euphoria pulled stocks into the red although the Nasdaq closed flat.
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

U.S. new-home sales fall by more than forecast as prices surge

Sales of new U.S. homes declined in April by more than forecast as higher prices limited demand, while construction backlogs continued to build. Purchases of new single-family homes fell 5.9% to a 863,000 annualized pace following a downwardly revised 917,000 in March, government data showed Tuesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 950,000 rate.
Real EstateNBC Miami

Weekly Mortgage Demand Falls as Interest Rates Move Higher

The average rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 3.18% from 3.15%. Refinance demand fell 7% last week and was 9% lower than a year ago. Mortgage applications to purchase a home increased 2% for the week but were 4% lower than year earlier. A slight increase in mortgage interest...
Businessinvesting.com

Treasury Market’s Reflation Pricing Is On Hold, For Now

After rebounding sharply from pandemic lows, the 10-year Treasury yield is nearly back to levels that prevailed before COVID-19 began to roil the global economy in early 2020. But the 10-year rate has been in a holding pattern for the past two months, raising questions about what happens next. Markets...
Denver, CODenver Post

Believe it or not, metro Denver home price gains in line with U.S. as a whole, federal index shows

Buyers trying to navigate metro Denver’s housing market this year can’t be blamed for feeling like they are trying to hitch a ride on a speeding freight train. The median price of a single-family home sold in metro Denver rose 23.2% year-over-year in April and 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the Denver Metro Association of Realtors. But those gains are based on the given mix of homes sold in a given month or quarter.