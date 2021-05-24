Factbox-Countries weigh ‘mix and match’ COVID-19 vaccines

Mixing the various COVID-19 vaccines — for example, getting a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine but having your second dose be the AstraZeneca shot — seems to increase the risk of side effects, a new study from Britain has suggested. The report was published in the journal ‘The Lancet’. Preliminary data from a study of 850 United Kingdom (UK) patients aged 50 and older that compared mixed dosing schedules of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines found an increase in the frequency of mild to moderate symptoms in people receiving mixed doses. The AstraZeneca vaccine is not available in the United States (U.S.). The adverse reactions didn’t last long and there were no other safety concerns, the researchers stressed. In areas where the supply of one vaccine is limited, experts have wondered if the “mix-nmatch” approach might work.