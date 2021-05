Once someone posts an opinion on Facebook, for the most part, all hell breaks loose. Think about it, every day you come across a Facebook argument, whether it's related to politics, sports, music, or food. Arguing and fighting on Facebook is not healthy for the average human being... but I'm not going to lie, sometimes I think it's hysterical. For example, I am a Facebook member of Jersey Sandwich Joints, which is a ten thousand person group. It's a cool Facebook group because you are able to learn about tasty New Jersey sandwich shops. However, every day hundreds of people argue about the difference between Pork Roll & Taylor Ham. It's a mix of pride and stupidity.