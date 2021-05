Courses offered to students will help them study abroad. MURRAY, Ky. — As it became clear to Melanie McCallon Seib, Murray State University Education Abroad Office Director, that the COVID-19 pandemic was going to have a long-term impact on Murray State students’ ability to travel, she began immediately brainstorming how the education abroad office could continue providing students with opportunities to expand their intercultural competency. She also wanted to open the minds of students to the wonders of the shared human experience across the globe. Her answer to this question was the proposal of a series of intercultural experience courses. These courses would be able to offer students located on the Murray campus the chance to do a deep dive into another culture.