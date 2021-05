Wrestling fans love coming up with dream matches. Highly unlikely or outright impossible battles between legends that can only take place in our collective imaginations or on a video game screen. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels vs AJ Styles, and of course, The Undertaker vs Sting. We each have a dream match that we'd pay a ton to see come to fruition and a wrestler often featured in dream match scenarios is the Olympic hero and WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle. Angle is one of the all-time greatest talents to step foot in any kind of ring and while he's had classic bouts with some of the greatest legends ever, we've never been able to see him go toe-to-toe with the legendary Hart family, specifically Bret Hart and Owen Hart. Well, as it turns out, some lucky people did actually get to see Kurt Angle vs Owen Hart.