It is time for the British Army to phase out its under-18 recruits. The news that the British Army is to lose another 10,000 troops smooths the way for a transition to all-adult armed forces. The change is overdue. Three-quarters of the world’s armed forces are already there, recruiting from age 18 upwards and mostly without conscription. While a few comparable militaries recruit from age 17, the UK is unique in drawing so heavily on under-18s, who make up a quarter of the army’s intake. Indeed, more British Army recruits are 16 than any other age.