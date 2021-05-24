newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

How childhood bullying inspired this Lego VP to design an LGBTQ set

By Elizabeth Segran
Fast Company
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLGBTQ toys are all the rage. Potato Head family sets feature gay and lesbian couples on the box. Barbie wears “love wins” T-shirts along with her girlfriend. Now Lego wants in on it. The Scandinavian toy brand has unveiled an LGBTQ-themed set called “Everyone Is Awesome.” It goes on sale June 1, the first day of Pride Month. Rather than depicting LGBTQ individuals or relationships, the toy centers around the 11 colors of the Pride flag, with bricks and figures in monochromatic colors. It’s a symbolic gesture of support for the LGBTQ community.

www.fastcompany.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#Bullying#Lego Bricks#Character Design#Black Kids#Brand Design#This Lego Vp#Scandinavian#Pride Month#Bloomingdale#Target#Mcdonald#Lgbtq Toys#Lgbtq Families#Lgbtq Individuals#Childhood#Lego Stores#Die Hard Lego Fans#Gay#Awesome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Lego
News Break
Society
Related
MinoritiesMarietta Daily Journal

‘Everyone is Awesome’ – Lego unveils rainbow-inspired LGBTQ set

Danish toymaker Lego is launching its first-ever LGBTQ set, a 346-piece rainbow-inspired creation “designed to celebrate the diversity of our fans and the world around us,” the company said in a statement. Titled “Everyone is Awesome,” the model will feature 11 monochrome minifigures each with its own individual hairstyle and...
LifestylePosted by
PennLive.com

Lego creates ‘Everyone is Awesome’ set to celebrate diversity

Lego has created the “Everyone is Awesome” set “to celebrate the diversity of our fans and the world around us.”. “The buildable display model is inspired by the iconic rainbow flag which is used as a symbol of love and acceptance by the LGBTQIA+ community, and features 11 monochrome minifigures each with its own individual hairstyle and rainbow [color].”
MinoritiesCollider

The First LEGO LGBTQ Set Images Show How Everyone Is Awesome

LEGO has announced a new set created to celebrate the diversity of its fans. Named "Everyone is Awesome," the new set was designed by Matthew Ashton, the Vice President of Design at the LEGO Group and a member of the LGBTQ+ community. The “Everyone is Awesome” set features 11 monochrome...
MinoritiesKPLC TV

Lego to sell new LGBTQ set to mark start of Pride Month

(Gray News) - Lego has announced a new set designed to celebrate diversity and the LGBTQ community. The toy manufacturer’s “Everyone is Awesome” set will go on sale June 1 to mark the start of Pride Month, and it includes 11 minifigures each with an individual hairstyle and color. The...
MinoritiesWHNT-TV

LEGO releases first-ever LGBTQ+ set for Pride Month

(WTRF) — LEGO is releasing its first-ever LGBTQ-themed set titled “Everyone is Awesome.”. “I wanted to create a model that symbolizes inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love,” the set’s designer, Matthew Ashton, said in a statement Thursday. The 346-piece set, which will be...
MinoritiesTODAY.com

Lego announces 1st rainbow set ahead of LGBTQ Pride month

Lego is kicking off LGBTQ Pride month, which is celebrated every June, a little early this year and we're totally here for it. The beloved toy company announced they're releasing a special set, called "Everyone is Awesome," that celebrates the diversity of their fans. This is the first time in...
MinoritiesWTKR

Lego unveils new set to celebrate Pride Month

Lego on Thursday unveiled its newest set — a display that celebrates LGBTQ+ people for Pride Month. The new set is called "Everyone is Awesome," a name inspired by the song "Everything is Awesome" from "The Lego Movie." It features 11 mini figurines of different colors of the rainbow along with a rainbow-colored display.
Springfield, ILkhqa.com

New LEGO set celebrates diversity, LGBTQ community

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The LEGO Group is celebrating diversity in its next set. The set, called LEGO Everyone is Awesome, was inspired by the rainbow flag which is typically a symbol of love and acceptance by the LGBTQIA+ community. “I wanted to create a model that symbolizes inclusivity and...
Societyfbtb.net

LEGO Reveals LGBTQIA+ Set

LEGO announced today a new set celebrating the diversity of the world, 40516 Everyone Is Awesome. The set features 11 monochromatic minifigures matching a color ribbon of the brick-built rainbow display stand. There is also a variety of color-matched hairpieces. The set was designed by Matthew Ashton, Vice President of...
MinoritiesAlliance Review

How to be an ally to LGBTQ friends

In 2014, when Sandy Varndell’s son came out as transgender, Varndell looked for support but didn’t know where to find it. “I knew nothing. I knew nobody. At least I didn’t think I knew anyone who had a transgender anyone in their lives,” she said. So Varndell, a social worker,...
MinoritiesFOXBusiness

LEGO announces new LGBTQ toy set

LEGO on Thursday unveiled its newest product: a rainbow-colored LGBTQ set titled, "Everyone is Awesome!" "We’re super excited to reveal our new set – LEGO Everyone Is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder," the Denmark-based company tweeted. The set features a rainbow wall plus black and brown, and the...
Kidsbrickfanatics.com

Designers wanted to inspire kids to be sustainable with LEGO Friends

41443 Olivia’s Electric Car is intended to inspire kids to be grow into sustainable adults, according to the set’s designers. The product features a buildable toy car with its very own electric charging station, so Olivia, Mia, and their puppy can top up their car and head out on adventures without worrying about the environment.
EntertainmentThe Brick Fan

LEGO Vice President of Design Teases New LEGO Set

For the past week, LEGO Vice President of Design Matthew Ashton has been teasing out a brand new LEGO set that he has designed. It will be harder to guess what it is because Matthew is teasing the set one brick at a time, more specifically, 2×3 bricks. As of this post, the set consists of black, white, red, yellow, blue, and brown 2×3 bricks so it’ll be a while before everything is revealed. Any guesses on what this mysterious set could be?
MinoritiesParents Magazine

What It Means to Be an LGBTQ+ Ally—And How to Raise One

"Which of you moms had him in your belly?" our toddler's friend politely and curiously asked my wife during a recent play date. It was a really thoughtful question for a small child. It was clear she had talked with her parents about why her friend had two moms instead of one mom and one dad. It was also clear that the parent who answered her questions said a lot of the right things because this child wasn't judgmental or confused. She was genuinely just curious, while also carrying the baseline knowledge that my wife and I were both equal parents to our child, one just happened to carry him before he joined the outside world. (For reference, I carried our child to term and my wife has carried him ever since he emerged from the womb.)
Minoritiescrfashionbook.com

Calvin Klein Introduces #proudinmycalvins Campaign For LGBTQIA+ Community

Pride month is only a couple of weeks ahead and, to commemorate, Calvin Klein is continuing their #proudinmycalvins campaign, this year spotlighting the LGBTQIA+ community through potent storytelling and a Pride 2021 collection. Enveloped in a series of short films and photos, the campaign is "a celebration of defining moments...