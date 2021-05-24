How childhood bullying inspired this Lego VP to design an LGBTQ set

"Which of you moms had him in your belly?" our toddler's friend politely and curiously asked my wife during a recent play date. It was a really thoughtful question for a small child. It was clear she had talked with her parents about why her friend had two moms instead of one mom and one dad. It was also clear that the parent who answered her questions said a lot of the right things because this child wasn't judgmental or confused. She was genuinely just curious, while also carrying the baseline knowledge that my wife and I were both equal parents to our child, one just happened to carry him before he joined the outside world. (For reference, I carried our child to term and my wife has carried him ever since he emerged from the womb.)