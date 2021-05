Chris Martin has really returned to the Braves at the perfect time, as multiple members of that bullpen have struggled as of late, not the least of which is closer Will Smith. Martin doesn’t overpower anyone and he won’t rack up huge strikeout numbers, but he doesn’t walk anyone, which is a very underappreciated skill these days. His return does hurt the values of Tyler Matzek, A.J. Minter, and Luke Jackson, although there should still be room for at least one of them to have value in a secondary setup role. My money would be on Matzek who has pitched better than Minter lately and all year long, however, the team does seem to prefer Minter for whatever reason but that may change soon. Anyway, this is (probably) your last reminder that Martin is as close to a must roster player in holds leagues as there is and someone to consider in points leagues as well because he almost never gets negative points.