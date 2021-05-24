Many patients experience weakness, fatigue, pain, and breathing issues for several weeks and even months post recovery. Here’s how Aquatic therapy may benefit patients with post-Covid symptoms.

J Viral Hepat. 2021 May 18. doi: 10.1111/jvh.13544. Online ahead of print. Patient reported experience (PRE) is critical for engagement in hepatitis C (HCV) therapy in hard to reach populations. However, there is no data on patient reported experience with DAA therapy among homeless patients accessing shelters. We assessed PRE with DAA treatment following implementation of HCV therapy within homeless shelters in two diverse regions in the United States. In a study of integrated HCV testing and treatment in four homeless shelters in San Francisco (SF) and Minnesota (MN), 66 patients received DAA therapy from 11/2018-4/2020. PREs were assessed at the end of therapy with constructs: satisfaction with communication with their HCV treatment provider, receipt of social support during therapy, perceived stigma associated with HCV infection, and their overall satisfaction with DAA therapy. Descriptive statistics and factors associated with satisfaction with HCV therapy were assessed. At end of therapy, 41 patients completed the questionnaire (response rate was 62%). Median age was 56 years, 74.4% were men, 44% White (45% Black, 6% Latino), 35% had more than a high school diploma, 65% had a history of IV drug use, 56% had received SUD treatment, and 12% were co-infected with HIV. During DAA treatment, the majority of patients lived in shelters, 37% used illicit drugs, 24% consumed alcohol, and 14% received psychiatric treatment. Patient reported experience with DAA therapy were as follows: 100% agreed or strongly agreed that HCV providers seemed non-judgmental, 98% reported that their provider seemed to care about them, 98% reported that people close to them had been supportive of their care, and 98% were satisfied with their HCV treatment. There were no patient level or clinical predictors associated with PREs of stigma, perceived lack of social support or satisfaction with DAA treatment. In conclusion, nearly all (>95%) homeless patients receiving integrated HCV testing and therapy within homeless shelters felt supported and reported favorable views toward their providers and a high level of satisfaction with DAA treatment. As patient reported experience is key for engagement in HCV therapy, our onsite treatment intervention within shelters can serve as a model of HCV care to enhance treatment uptake in patients experiencing homelessness.