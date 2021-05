Hunter Dozier (KC) After a horrendously slow start to the season, Dozier’s turned it on to kick off the month of May. Since Sunday he has seven hits, all of which have been for extra bases (three home runs, one triple, three doubles) including another dinger last night. The batting average is still pretty low, but that’s just how bad the start to his season was. As it has started to heat up across the MLB landscape, so too has Dozier.