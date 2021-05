NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CaaStle , the leading B2B rental technology platform in the U.S., today launched a game-changing technology solution for retail brands looking to participate in the circular economy. BORROW- a new button that allows retail brands to offer a transactional rental experience that is fully integrated into the e-commerce website will be debuted by leading contemporary brand Rebecca Minkoff, with other contemporary brands following this summer. Rebecca Minkoff, known for its digital innovation, is the first brand to launch BORROW on their e-commerce website which is available now at RebeccaMinkoff.com .