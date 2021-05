Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Mucormycosis, commonly known as Black Fungus, has been observed in a number of covid 19 patients recently. Recent spurt in cases of black fungus among those infected with or recovered from Covid-19 in hospitals across India, has caused serious concern among the health experts and health facilitators who are now facing one more challenge alongside the deadly Covid pandemic. Among the states in India which recorded the cases of black fungus include Gujarat, with 100 cases, Surat accounting for 40 cases (eight of whom lost their eyesight) in 15 days which is followed by Maharashtra with 52 deaths besides Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, too, have reporting cases of black fungus.