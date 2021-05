AT&T announced a deal to spin off its WarnerMedia unit and merge it with Discovery in order to focus on expanding its 5G network. The deal, which will see AT&T receive $43 billion in cash and bonds, comes just three years after AT&T acquired Time Warner for nearly double that price. In a recent earnings call, AT&T CEO John Stankey said the deal would provide AT&T "better flexibility to spend on 5G and fiber," per Fortune, noting the telecom would increase its capital expenditure for 5G and broadband to around $24 billion, up from $21 billion presently.