Tracks of the Week: new music from Mdou Moctar, Creamer and more

No artist could ever truly fill the shoes of an artist like Prince, but one of the biggest moments of Mdou Moctar’s career found him doing just that. In 2015, Moctar reprised the role of Prince’s “The Kid” in Akounak Tedalat Taha Tazoughai, an adaptation of Purple Rain (translated as “Rain the Color of Blue with a Little Red In It”) set in Moctar’s own homeland of Agadez, Niger, which likewise found the Tuareg artist similarly depicting romantic and home struggles between scenes of riding on a purple motorcycle. But most importantly, it showcased an artist with a similar sense of mastery of the guitar, his desert blues style infused with the pyrotechnic dazzle of psychedelic rock and early heavy metal. Moctar’s catalog is nowhere as labyrinthine and voluminous, nor his aesthetic as provocative, but much like Prince Rogers Nelson, the Nigerien artist can certainly shred.