Music

Tracks of the Week: new music from Mdou Moctar, Creamer and more

By Polly Glass
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the world slowly returns to normality, it's only right to look back on the things that have proven to be a comfort over the last year and a bit, and you know what? Despite all the delayed releases and cancelled tours, new music hasn't let up for a moment.

Musicphiladelphiaweekly.com

New music from Bazmati Vice

Bazmati Vice, Philly’s spicy blend of funk, rock, jazz and blues, worked on a new album for 18-plus months. It dropped last week on all streaming platforms and is definitely worth a listen. “Onward & Outward” features vocalist Ari Michaels on about half of the tracks. Check out the new music and see how far the band has come from its first iteration back in the day at Haverford College. Visit bazmativice.com for all of the details.
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

New Music from the Inbox: Shaed, Kings of Convenience, Alfie Templeman, and more!

Cinematic alt-rock song from Shaed’s new album, High Dive, out May 14!. This indie-rock song shimmers with warmth, and the vocals are honey-sweet. Giulia’s music is soaked in charm, dripping with sweetness… a great summer tune!. Listen:. Artist: Kings of Convenience. Song: Rocky Trail. Album: Peace or Love. This mellow...
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Mdou Moctar's 'Afrique Victime' Redefines Freedom in Rock

Mdou Moctar has previously claimed, “I don’t know what rock is exactly,” and that’s a good thing listening to the Niger-based Tuareg singer-songwriter’s latest album, Afrique Victime. There’s a unique sense of freedom in the record’s eight songs that most household-name rockers will never understand, since North American and European musicians have been inundated with the rigid strictures of verse-chorus-bridge songwriters since birth. And that’s not to say that Moctar grew up on Mars — he has declared himself a fan of Eddie Van Halen and ZZ Top’s Tres Hombres, and his band’s guitar/bass/drums configuration reflects those tastes — but the influence of African artists like Abdallah Oumbadougou (the guitarist who first inspired him to pick up the instrument) and the long-running collective Tinarwen seems greater than anything FM radio has championed in the last 50 years.
Musictreblezine.com

Mdou Moctar – Afrique Victime

No artist could ever truly fill the shoes of an artist like Prince, but one of the biggest moments of Mdou Moctar’s career found him doing just that. In 2015, Moctar reprised the role of Prince’s “The Kid” in Akounak Tedalat Taha Tazoughai, an adaptation of Purple Rain (translated as “Rain the Color of Blue with a Little Red In It”) set in Moctar’s own homeland of Agadez, Niger, which likewise found the Tuareg artist similarly depicting romantic and home struggles between scenes of riding on a purple motorcycle. But most importantly, it showcased an artist with a similar sense of mastery of the guitar, his desert blues style infused with the pyrotechnic dazzle of psychedelic rock and early heavy metal. Moctar’s catalog is nowhere as labyrinthine and voluminous, nor his aesthetic as provocative, but much like Prince Rogers Nelson, the Nigerien artist can certainly shred.
MusicWTVF

New Music from Mandy Barnett

Mandy Barnett talked about her new chart-topping jazz album inspired by Billie Holiday, arranged by the late jazz legend Sammy Nestico and performed with a 60-piece orchestra. Mandy Barnett's new album Every Star Above is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and wherever music is sold or streamed.
MinoritiesBillboard

First Out: New Music From St. Vincent, Joy Oladokun, Shaed & More

With Pride Month just around the corner, the time has come to refresh your playlists with some new tunes from your favorite queer artists. Billboard Pride is here to help with First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From St. Vincent's...
MusicComplex

Best New Music This Week: Polo G, 42 Dugg, Latto, and More

Music releases continue to pick up as we head into the summer. This week, Polo G and Lil Wayne teamed up for a melodic new record “Gang Gang.” Roddy Ricch has returned, dropping “Stunnaman” with some help from Birdman. And Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby joined forces for the gospel-infused anthem “We Win.” Latto, 42 Dugg, City Girls, and more also dropped some new heat.
MusicKerrang

Green Day are teasing new music from the studio

Brace yourselves, Green Day fans: it looks like new music is in the works. A bearded, blond-haired Billie Joe Armstrong has taken to Instagram to upload a short snippet of a catchy-sounding song direct from the studio, posting the video alongside several eyes emojis – so you know they’re really up to something…
RetailPosted by
Pitchfork

Mdou Moctar Announces Tour, Shares New Video for New Song “Taliat”: Watch

Mdou Moctar has shared a video for a new song called “Taliat” from his forthcoming album Afrique Victime. Check out the new video below. “Taliat means woman,” Moctar said in a statement. “In our community, women are queens, they have a lot of power, that why I use the term taliat to talk about them. A woman in the Tuareg community has to be protected, but she also has to be treated as equal.”
Theater & Danceinews.co.uk

Mdou Moctar, Afrique Victime, review: Vital, wonderful music with cutting intensity

Mdou Moctar’s first guitar was a heap of junk, quite literally, formed into a functioning instrument in secret by his own teenage hands. What a lightning rod it became. Taking the Tuareg music of his Saharan home, he twisted it, electrified it and turned it into music so vital it spread through West Africa simply by word of mouth (or, more accurately, Bluetooth from phone to phone).
Rock MusicAmadhia

Mdou Moctar & Mikey Coltun Pick Their Favorite Records on Bandcamp

Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar’s explosive, psychedelic, and meditative music traveled to the West in a series of stages. “Tahoultine,” a song from Moctar’s 2008 debut album Anar, was included on the revelatory compilation Music From Saharan Cellphones: Vol. 1. A few singles and albums for the Portland-based Sahel Sounds label followed, each one a brain-melting mix of rock guitar and traditional Tuareg song structures.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

DREDG Working On "More Aggressive" New Music

Yes, Dredg is still a band and they're working on their first new album since 2011. According to bassist Drew Roulette in an interview with theFIVE10 Podcast, the band originally got back together in 2018 and started jamming on some new ideas. Roulette said things got stalled during the pandemic but the band still made progress on things that were "not new material oriented, but a celebration of the past."
Musicdjmag.com

Album of the Month: Mdou Moctar ‘Afrique Victime’

The future is here. It’s just not very evenly distributed yet. The man who said that, the author William Gibson, is a pioneer of the science-fiction subgenre known as cyberpunk. Through novels like Gibson’s ‘Neuromancer’, John Carpenter’s 1981 film ‘Escape From New York’ and Ridley Scott’s ‘Blade Runner’, cyberpunk imagined a future world connected by digital networks and flying cars. But key to the genre was mayhem. The world it predicted was ramshackle. Chaotic. Punk.
MusicJamBase

Today’s New Albums: Oliver Wood, Mdou Moctar, Lord Huron, Rising Appalachia & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by Oliver Wood, Mdou Moctar, Rising Appalachia, Lord Huron, John Hiatt & Jerry Douglas Band, Allison Russell, The Tragically Hip, Robert Finley, Quantic & Eddie Roberts and Henhouse Prowlers. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
MusicPaste Magazine

Mdou Moctar's Vision Blossoms into a Desert Flower on Afrique Victime

Imagine growing up in a remote village in the Sahara desert and hearing Eddie Van Halen for the first time via YouTube, the guitar legend’s explosive style hitting you almost completely detached from its musical and social context. Mdou Moctar can speak to that exact experience, one of the pivotal launching points for his journey into guitar-playing, and one of several extraordinary aspects of his story. Thankfully, the 35-year-old singer/songwriter (born Mahamadou Souleymane and now based in the Nigerian desert city of Agadez) gives listeners outside of Northern Africa an opportunity to experience the same sensation of unfamiliarity and intrigue in reverse … sort of.
Musicmovin925.com

New Music Friday: Sam Fischer, Lukas Graham, Daya & more

This New Music Friday brings us songs from Sam Fischer, Lukas Graham, Daya and Hot Chelle Rae. Sam Fischer, most recently heard singing with Demi Lovato on “What Other People Say,” has released a new song called “Simple.” He explains, “I wrote this song through one of my lower points of the last year…relationships have their struggles, even in normal times – and this year has been anything but normal.”
MusicPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Music: Twenty One Pilots, Florence+The Machine, Dayglow, +More

It's another week jam-packed with new music releases. Every week we talk about the new alternative music releases. Whether it's albums, singles, or remastered albums, we cover it all. If you want to hear the latest alternative music, make sure to check out Sunday Studio Cuts every week on WRRV. At 10 p.m. each Sunday, Taylor plays the newest music that you normally wouldn't hear on air.