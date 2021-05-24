newsbreak-logo
Representative Tom Moore weighs in on EMS Essential Services Bill

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Des Moines) The Iowa Legislature recently passed an amendment to the Standings Appropriation bill to help EMS responders, especially in rural Iowa. Griswold District #21 Representative Tom Moore says the amendment establishes EMS as an essential service. The county voters must adopt a resolution declaring EMS to be an essential service within the county. This allows rural volunteer EMS to levy for appropriate financing.

