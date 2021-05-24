Lay volunteer nurses to be beatified as martyrs in Spain

April 18th thru 24th was National Volunteer Week, which is an annual observance recognizing volunteers providing vital support in their communities. Additionally, the week encourages more people to consider volunteering. National Volunteer Week was established in 1974, by President Richard Nixon, now many countries worldwide have joined in. National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to recognize the impact of volunteer service and the power of volunteers to tackle society’s greatest challenges, to build stronger communities and be a force that transforms the world. Each year, we shine a light on the people and causes that inspire us to serve, recognizing and thanking volunteers who lend their time, talent and voice to make a difference in their communities. Today, as people strive to lead lives that reflect their values, the expression of civic life has evolved. We are living in a moment that calls for hope and light and love. Hope for our futures, light to see our way forward, and love for one another. Volunteers provide all three. Service — the act of looking out for one another — is part of who we are as a Nation. Our commitment to service reflects our understanding that we can best meet our challenges when we join together. This week, we recognize the enduring contributions of our Nation’s volunteers and encourage more Americans to join their ranks.