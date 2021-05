LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Flooding issues continue to plague the City of LaFollette. Vivian Loudy, a resident of Morning Side Park, spoke to the council last night. Her basement has flooded twice in less than two years. During the historic flood of June 2019, she had six feet of water in the basement of her home and again in March 2021. Watch Tuesday’s public hearing and the meeting live HERE on demand from WLAF.