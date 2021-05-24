Undoing Welfare Reform

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThis article appears in the May/June 2021 issue of The American Prospect magazine. Subscribe here. Cheri Honkala has been a welfare rights activist since the 1980s. It’s been decades of frustratingly slow work, ensuring that poor mothers like herself could access the benefits they needed to survive. These days, the bulk of her time is spent occupying empty houses for people with no alternative shelter. Combined with the pandemic, there is a housing crisis in Philadelphia, where Honkala lives.

U.S. Politicsfff.org

The Conservative Case for Welfare

In the third COVID-19 stimulus package — the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) — which was passed in the U.S. Congress without a single Republican vote, the Child Tax Credit (CTC) for tax year 2020 was increased from $2,000 per child, with $1,400 of this being refundable, to a fully refundable $3,000 per qualifying child (aged 6-17) or $3,600 per qualifying child (younger than 6). Additionally, eligible parents will receive advance payments of the credit for the last six months of this year. Then, as part of his American Families Plan, President Biden proposed extending the $3,000 CTC 2025 and making it permanently fully refundable.
Economyfa-mag.com

Americans Overwhelmingly Oppose Social Security, Medicare Cuts, AARP Finds

An overwhelming bipartisan majority of Americans oppose Social Security and Medicare cuts to reduce the deficit, according to a new AARP survey released today. Some 85% of Americans age 50 ur more oppose cutting Social Security and Medicare. Both Republicans (88%) and Democrats (87%) oppose cutting Social Security benefits. Similarly, Republicans (86%) and Democrats (87%) also disagree with Medicare cuts, the survey said.
Income TaxBrookings Institution

The American Families Plan: Too many tax credits for children?

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARP), which was signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021, provided relief to Americans and businesses suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Act included major reforms to three tax credits aimed at supporting families: the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), the Child Tax Credit (CTC), and the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit (CDCTC). The Administration now proposes either to extend those reforms or to make them permanent in the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan (AFP). While these reforms are commendable, they are complicated and may miss an opportunity to rethink what goals we are trying to accomplish with these tax credits, and how best to achieve them. First, three different tax credits leave it up to families to navigate a bewildering set of eligibility rules and benefits. Second, they come with a very high price tag that may not be fiscally sustainable over the longer run without major and politically fraught tax increases. Third, if we are going to spend this much money, we should think carefully about what it will do – not just to reduce child poverty in the short-run, but to expand opportunity and social mobility in the longer run.
Income Taxliveinsurancenews.com

Tips for self-employed workers who must handle their own tax obligations

The number of people who are working for themselves continues to grow…. This means millions more Americans are responsible for reporting self-employment income and keeping track of the taxes they owe. Business tax preparation can be tricky for those new to the self-employment ranks, requiring taxpayers who work for themselves...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Free Press

Our View: Taxes: Give IRS tools to catch cheats

The Internal Revenue Service is not an agency that gets a lot of love — particularly at this time of year as Americans have just sent in their tax payments. But everyone knows the IRS is vital to collecting the revenue the government needs to provide us with everything from bridges and highways to military protection and school lunch funding.
Income Taxmississippifreepress.org

Support American Workers and Kids: Expand Child Tax Credit Permanently

In 2010, I was a young worker who had just graduated with a bachelor’s degree. I knew my degree in broadcast journalism was not the career path destined for me. I worked full-time at an hourly wage job as a cashier at Cracker Barrel and applied for graduate school to fulfill my dreams. I had no children, but I was working and living paycheck to paycheck.
Congress & CourtsRedlands Daily Facts

Expanding the child tax credit ignores historical precedent

Marketing is everything in politics. It explains why a tax credit that benefits 90% of American families with kids — some of them with income higher than $400,000 — is marketed as an anti-poverty measure. But in politics, that marketing is often an illusion that hides the hard consequences of a preferred policy.
Income TaxTahoe Daily Tribune

Newsom transforms taxpayer protection into welfare (Opinion)

California actually has a government spending limit, hard as that may be to believe, and Gavin Newsom is making a mockery of it, just as his predecessor did. In 1979, a year after signing off on the revolutionary Proposition 13, voters passed Proposition 4, implementing the “Gann Limit,” which would peg California’s state spending to the 1978-79 level and only let it grow adjusted for inflation and population. State revenues above the voter-approved limit can be reckoned with several different ways, including refunding half of the excess revenues to taxpayers, with the other half going to schools.
Public HealthScranton Times

Remember, and reform

As Pennsylvania finally begins to emerge from over a year of fear, lockdowns, and restrictions, it is important to look back over the year and reflect on the valuable lessons we learned during the height of the pandemic. While some fortunate individuals were thousands of front-line workers had no choice...
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Social Security, Medicare should not be cut for deficit woes: AARP

Congress should reject any effort by lawmakers to slash funding for Social Security and Medicare in order to reduce the nation's ballooning budget deficit, AARP said Wednesday. "Targeting Social Security and Medicare to pay down the national debt is the wrong approach and is strongly opposed by older Americans, regardless...
Personal Financevermontbiz.com

Hoffman: Unemployment benefits common sense

By Jack Hoffman, Public Assets Institute Nearly half of the governors—23 and counting—have decided to end federal supplemental unemployment benefits for workers in their states. Evidently, they never heard the old adage: Don’t cut off your nose to spite your face. In these bizarre times, I guess we have to be grateful that Governor Scott was raised with more common sense.
Politicstexaspolicy.com

TPPF Praises Demise of Wasteful Corporate Welfare

Today, the Texas Public Policy Foundation praised the Legislature’s decision to end wasteful corporate property tax breaks under Chapter 313. “For two decades, Texas taxpayers have borne the brunt of special-interest corporate welfare that raises our property taxes and allows government to pick winners and losers. These 20 years of hard data have proven Chapter 313 doesn’t live up to its lofty promises to create jobs or lure new businesses to our state,” said Kevin Roberts, TPPF’s Chief Executive Officer. “Sunsetting this program is a critical victory for each and every Texan — made possible by a tidal wave of bipartisan support for free-market principles and broad property tax relief Texans sorely need.”
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Editorial: Want real property tax reform? End corporate welfare in Texas.

There are few things that unite Texans more than our disdain for property taxes. Politicians know this and exploit our hatred regularly for their own partisan gain, with some playing the role of warriors beating back the daunting foe. Last session, Republican leaders declared school finance reform the answer. This session, Sen. Paul Bettencourt crowed in a recent press release about advancing legislation to create statewide portal where Texans can more easily view proposed tax rates.
Maryville, MOmaryvilleforum.com

Social Security: Check the status of your benefits claim online

If you applied for Social Security benefits, or have a pending reconsideration or hearing request, you can check the status online using your free personal my Social Security account. If you don’t have an account, you can create one at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to see the following information about your claim:. •...