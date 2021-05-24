New England’s Best Beer Chugger is a Sight to Behold

New England has plenty to offer when it comes to beautiful sunrises and sunsets. After all, it is the first region in the continental United States to see the sunrise each morning when it hits Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park, and sunsets along the eastern coast rarely disappoint. But for those dreaming of a beach sunset stroll or perhaps a golden-hour picnic, it can be tricky to find a perfect stretch of sand for watching the sunset on the East Coast since many beaches point eastward, and the sun slips quickly behind mountains and sand dunes. If you know where to look, however, there are plenty of prime coastal places to watch the sunset in New England. Here are some of the best beaches in New England for watching the sunset.