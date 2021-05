Public Meeting Notice Groton Conservation Commission. In accordance with the Massachusetts Wetlands Protection Act, M.G.L Ch. 131, Sec. 40 and the Groton Wetlands Protection Bylaw, the Groton Conservation Commission will hold a virtual public meeting on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 6:40 p.m. The virtual meeting will be held on Zoom pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Order to consider a Request for Determination of Applicability (RDA) filed by Groton School for the replacement on an existing sewer line at the school’s Sheerin House (Groton Assessor’s Parcel 219-04). Please see https:// www.grotonma.gov/events/ for details regarding Zoom meeting information.