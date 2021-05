LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Multiple agencies and the La Follette Church of God come together for a free food give-a-way for people ages 60 and older on Saturday, May 1. The church along with the ETHRA Office on Aging, Loaves and Fishes Ministry and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee are getting ready for Saturday’s give-a-way that will be held at the La Follette Church of God.