Convicted sex offender Bullock has count dismissed, remains in prison
JACKSBORO, TN. (WLAF)- A charge against a convicted sex offender has been dismissed, but it will not alter his sentence. Marvin Bullock, 59, Caryville, was convicted of four counts rape of a child, nine counts of incest, five counts of rape, three counts sexual battery by authority figure, one count of solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count aggravated sexual battery, and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child in 2018.1450wlaf.com