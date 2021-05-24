Pedestrian critically injured after hit-and-run crash on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that left the scene after hitting a pedestrian on the city's West side.

Metro Police say officers were called around 2:30 a.m. Monday to West 16th Street and West Kessler Boulevard North Drive.

Officers believe the pedestrian was hit while they were trying to cross the street. The victim was in critical condition when they were taken to the hospital.

Officers have not released a possible description of the vehicle that fled the scene.