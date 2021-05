This year’s MVP race is one of the closest in recent memory. From the season’s opening game, it was obvious that LeBron James was pushing hard for his fifth Most Valuable Player title. LeBron felt that the NBA owed him one or two titles, but as the season unfolded, the Lakers superstar slipped down the rankings. And when the ankle injury stepped in, LeBron lost every chance to grab the title. Despite that, his numbers are great – LeBron is averaging 25 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game this season on 51.3% shooting from the floor and 36.6% from behind the arc. But rather than thinking about the MVP award, LeBron has to get his team away from the play-in tournament. The Lakers are on a losing streak and considering their health, they don’t need any additional games before the playoffs.