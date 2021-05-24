Big banks look for post-pandemic rebound of credit card revenue

Your credit score is important to lenders, as it helps them assess you as a credit risk, but it’s important to you, too, because it ultimately determines the interest rates you pay on credit cards and loans. While I knew this in my early twenties, the significance didn’t really sink in until I thought of it in terms of pure cash—how much more or less was I spending on interest alone, based on my credit score? Here’s a look at how that might break down for you.