Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Times and Democrat
 3 days ago

Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 94. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

thetandd.com
City
Orangeburg, SC
