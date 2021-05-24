Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 92.3. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.