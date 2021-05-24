newsbreak-logo
Ninth inning homer gives Kansas City win over the Tigers Sunday

By Ken Delaney
wkzo.com
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, MO (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kansas Royals took the weekend series over the Detroit Tigers Sunday, after Carlos Santana belted a two-run homer off of Michael Fulmer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give KC a 3-2 home win. Kansas City was held to only three...

wkzo.com
