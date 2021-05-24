Making history: Tracy Smith, Columbus' first female assistant fire chief, excels at work, teaching, and bodybuilding
Tracy Smith walked out of the burning building, ripped off her gloves and helmet and ran her hands through her sweat-soaked, spiky hair. She yanked her face shield off and — with her face a splotchy red from the combination of heat and adrenaline — told the four Columbus State Community College students she had just led through the training fire: “I was cooking in there!”www.dispatch.com