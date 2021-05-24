newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

Making history: Tracy Smith, Columbus' first female assistant fire chief, excels at work, teaching, and bodybuilding

Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTracy Smith walked out of the burning building, ripped off her gloves and helmet and ran her hands through her sweat-soaked, spiky hair. She yanked her face shield off and — with her face a splotchy red from the combination of heat and adrenaline — told the four Columbus State Community College students she had just led through the training fire: “I was cooking in there!”

www.dispatch.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Bodybuilding#Softball#Fire Hose#Bodybuilder#Smith College#Personal Assistant#College Students#The Ohio Fire Academy#French#Polaris#Hilliard Police#Nfpa#Collegiate#Emergency Services Bureau#Cardinal Fitness#Assistant Chief#Teaching#Career#Columbus Fire Today#Leonard Avenue
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Westerville, OH
State
Florida State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Florida, OH
City
Grove City, OH
City
Reynoldsburg, OH
Related
Columbus, OHcwcolumbus.com

Search for next Columbus Police chief narrowed down to 4 finalists

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus has released the final four names for the next chief of police. The finalists for Columbus' next chief of police are Elaine Bryant, Derrick Diggs, Avery Moore, and Ivonne Roman. RELATED l Community will get the chance to interact with Columbus police...
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Four finalists for Columbus police chief named

The field of candidates to be the first externally hired chief in the history of the Columbus Division of Police has been narrowed to four finalists. Mayor Andrew J. Ginther announced the finalists are: Elaine Bryant, Derrick Diggs, Avery Moore and Ivonne Roman. The candidates will have a chance to...
Columbus, OHthemountvernongrapevine.com

AG Yost Seeks Ohio High School Students to Serve on Teen Ambassador Board

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today that his office is now accepting applications for the Teen Ambassador Board. The Attorney General’s Teen Ambassador Board consists of high school juniors and seniors from public, private, charter, online and home schools in Ohio. The mission of the program is to provide Ohio’s future leaders with an inside look at state law and government.
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Hartman, Jon

Jon Hartman of Fort Wayne has been named to the spring President's List at Capital University, the university has announced. To be named to the list, students must have achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.85 on a 4.0 scale, the university in Columbus, Ohio, said in a statement.
Columbus, OHmanisteenews.com

List of candidates for next Columbus police chief down to 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's capital city has narrowed the list of candidates for the job of police chief to four, two men and two women, all of them from outside the agency as promised by the Columbus mayor. A public forum introducing the finalists is scheduled for Wednesday, with...
Columbus, OHRecord-Herald

HS students needed for Teen Ambassador Board

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today that his office is now accepting applications for the Teen Ambassador Board. The Attorney General’s Teen Ambassador Board consists of high school juniors and seniors from public, private, charter, online and home schools in Ohio. The mission of the program is to provide Ohio’s future leaders with an inside look at state law and government.
Franklin County, OHColumbus Dispatch

Ohio Patrol warns that warm weather means motorcycle crashes could be on the rise

Several close calls and one bad crash prompted Zach Lacey to give up motorcycle riding in 2015. For nine years, Lacey, like many motorcyclists, had lived for it — the seemingly incompatible sensations of adrenaline and peacefulness that comes when one straddles a bike and hits the road on a warm, sunny day. But when a bad crash that year left him with a broken back and a totaled bike, he decided he was done.
Columbus, OHDublin Villager

Columbus Academy: Debbie Keeran to cap 42-year career as commencement speaker

Columbus Academy, 4300 Cherry Bottom Road in Gahanna, is scheduled to hold graduation ceremonies beginning at 9 a.m. June 7 at its stadium, Hondros Field. Bob Lee, Columbus Academy director of communications and marketing, said the class of 2021 includes 104 students, who are scheduled to attend 72 colleges and universities in 28 states.
Columbus, OHspectrumnews1.com

Overcoming the odds: Surviving childhood lead poisoning

COLUMBUS— There’s a silent danger in Ohio that exists in our pipes, walls and furniture, poisoning children. Lead is a problem all over the map, but Cleveland is particularly impacted. A study released by the Center for Urban Poverty and Community Development in 2019 found that 93% of students in...
Ohio StateClick2Houston.com

EXPLAINER: How Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery will work

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the first drawing for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for May 26, state officials announced a change to the process Monday that will require participants to opt-in. The lottery system unveiled by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week will begin next Wednesday and continue for five weeks, offering residents a $1 million prize or a full-ride scholarship to a four-year university in the state.
Columbus, OHNew Pittsburgh Courier

Black people got Ma’Khia killed

AFRO – Moments before three guilty verdicts in the trial of disgraced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin came down and exaltation erupted across the country, in Columbus, Ohio 16-year old Ma’Khia Bryant was fighting for her life. It only took seconds for her to lose that fight. Millions have...
Columbus, OH614now.com

The Peach Truck is coming to Columbus

Justin Bieber might get his peaches down in Georgia, but that doesn’t mean that you have to travel that far. In fact, thanks to the The Peach Truck, you’re now able to grab truly fresh, orchard-quality peaches in amounts as large as you’ll possibly need all without leaving Franklin County.
Columbus, OHexperiencecolumbus.com

Celebrate Graduating Seniors in Columbus

Congratulations to the Class of 2021! The universe sure didn’t make it easy, but hard work and perseverance won out over the trials and tribulations of the last year. Now, it’s time to celebrate. We’ve rounded up some great options for showing the class of 2021 some love this year.
Ohio StateNorwalk Reflector

For Ohio's unvaccinated, is DeWine's price right?

COLUMBUS — Vaccinated Ohioans, come on down! It's time for you to play Ohio Vax-a-Million!. At 7:29 p.m. on the night of May 26, the first adult $1 million winner will be announced live during the Ohio Lottery's televised broadcast. The name will be picked earlier in the day from...
Columbus, OHwosu.org

Church Leader Responds To $10 Million Andre Hill Settlement

Pastor of First Church of God Bishop Timothy Clarke says the $10 million city settlement with the family of Andre Hill can never replace him, but it does offer some benefit. “It isn’t the amount of money because no money will bring those persons back,” said Bishop Timothy Clarke. “But what it does say is that the life of a black person does have value.”