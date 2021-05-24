Man barricades self on DeWald
An hourslong barricade ended peacefully Sunday morning at a residence just south of downtown, Fort Wayne police said in a news release. Officers responded to the 400 block of West DeWald Street about 7:20 a.m. after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, they spoke with a woman who said a man was inside the apartment, possibly armed with a gun, police said. The woman also told police he had battered her and possibly fired a shot inside the residence.journalgazette.net