USPS trucks don’t have air bags or air conditioning. They get 10 mpg. And they were revolutionary.
When Philip Rubio saw his new mail truck, the first thing he noticed was the missing rearview mirror. The Grumman “Long Life Vehicle” — the U.S. Postal Service’s now-ubiquitous delivery van, which first hit the streets in 1987 — didn’t have a back window. It didn’t have an air bag. It didn’t have air conditioning. The heating system was unreliable. But shoot, if it didn’t look good.www.washingtonpost.com