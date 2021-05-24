USPS trucks don’t have air bags or air conditioning. They get 10 mpg. And they were revolutionary.

Shortly after reaching a partnership agreement, Nike and the USPS have announced the official release date for their collaborative Air Force 1 Experimental. The team-up has been months in the making — when Nike unveiled preliminary images of an AF1 decorated with USPS branding, the Postal Service said it would “take whatever actions it deems necessary to protect its valuable IP rights.” In addition, customers pointed out that Nike’s decision to release a shoe unauthorized by the USPS — which receives no tax dollars and relies on shipping product sales — was questionable at best. In early May, the two parties reached a deal to drop the sneaker as an official partnership, meaning the USPS will receive a portion of profits.