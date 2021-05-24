Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 6 Episode 4

The past year has thrown a lot of the television world into uncharted territory, with the COVID-19 pandemic adding a number of extra precautions and procedures to the task of filming an episode of television. As a result, a lot of television staples were shuffled around or ruled out entirely due to the pandemic — including The CW's Arrowverse crossover, which traditionally unites the currently-airing shows under that DC Comics-inspired universe in one multi-episode event. With a lot of aspects of television production seeming to return to normal, some have wondered if we could get a new Arrowverse crossover in the upcoming 2021-2022 season — and now we appear to have our answer. During a call with members of the press on Tuesday, The CW president Mark Pedowitz confirmed that five upcoming "event" episodes of The Flash, which will air in the fall, will feature cameo appearances from characters across the Arrowverse. While Pedowitz revealed that no particular guest stars or characters have been confirmed just yet — either from existing or upcoming shows — he teased that the episodes will have a "crossover-type feel."