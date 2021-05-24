newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 6 Episode 4

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 4, the Legends were blindsided by his master plan after he took command of the ship. Meanwhile, Ava was eager to question the Alient, but she had to steal it back from the Cubans. Elsewhere, Spooner set out to help an old...

www.tvfanatic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legends Of Tomorrow#Watch Tv#Online Tv#Tv Reviews#Online Video#Watch Dc#Alient#Cubans#Dc#Tv Fanatic#Love#Time#Master Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
Related
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Charmed (2018) Online: Season 3 Episode 12

On Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 12, they discovered a letter from their mother that could hold the secrets to their most burning questions. Meanwhile, Harry considered a life-changing decision, but what did Macy have to say about it?. Elsewhere, Jordan's goodwill got him in a lot of trouble with...
TV SeriesComicBook

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in "The Ex-Factor"

The mission to find Sara by tracking down the aliens in the timeline continues this week on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, this time taking the heroes to 2045 -- the home timeline of Zari (Tala Ashe) and Behrad (Shayan Sobhian). As previews and photos have already shown, that trip to the future means that Zari is going to end up on a popular singing competition in the team's attempt to defeat an alien warrior. Add Zari's ex-boyfriend, DJ S'more Money into the mix and you've got the makings for a wild adventure -- and that's before we even check on on Sara (Caity Lotz) still trapped on an alien world.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Legends of Tomorrow Review: The Ex-Factor (Season 6 Episode 3)

Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 3, “The Ex-Factor,” tracks down their latest alien when an intergalactic warrior named Knoxacrillion lands on Earth in 2045 and kills Zari’s ex-boyfriend DJ D’Smore Money (which remains a great and ridiculous name) on live television. To prevent this, the Legends embed themselves onto...
TV SeriesComicBook

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: The Satanist's Apprentice Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "The Satanist's Apprentice," the June 6 episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Centering on Astra (Olivia Swann), the episode will see her facing down her newfound mortality, while Sara (Caity Lotz) continues trying to find a way back to the Waverider. So far this season, the team has been tackling alien threats one at a time, giving it a "monster of the week" feel in a way that has made for some engaging single episodes but has not yet revealed the endgame for the villains, or given a sense for how it all might come together in the end.
POTUSMovieWeb

The Rock Is President of the United States in DC's Legends of Tomorrow

The ArrowVerse is about to make Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson president. In the future at least. This, according to a new featurette that previews what's to come on DC's Legends of Tomorrow. As the footage reveals, the wrestler-turned-actor, in their universe, becomes President of the United States in the year 2045.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Preview — Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 4: Bay of Squids

The team follows Rory to the 1960s to pursue an alien and they end up in the middle of the Cuban missile crisis on Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 4, “Bay of Squids.”. Rory isn’t the Legend whose lead you usually want to follow, but after his solid suggestion on Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 3, “The Ex-Factor,” to focus efforts to rescue Sara on finding Gary’s former fiancée, Kayla, he’s getting his chance to take charge.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

The Flash Season 7 Episode 11 Review: Family Matters, Part 2

That was quite the bait-and-switch, The Flash. Or, should I say, Bashir. Picking up from where they left off of on The Flash Season 7 Episode 10, Barry was reeling from watching his wife and his two "children" die at the hands of his other "child." But all was not...
TV SeriesIGN

Jordan Calloway Reacts to Black Lightning Spinoff Cancellation on CW

Jordan Calloway has reacted to the news that Painkiller, the proposed spin-off of The CW's Black Lightning, won't be moving forward with the network. As reported by Deadline, Calloway, who portrayed Khalil Payne (aka Painkiller) in Black Lightning and was scheduled to portray the character in a potential spinoff series, confirmed the news to his fans on Monday, the same day as the series finale of Black Lightning. "Painkiller will not be going any further, so let's rip that band-aid off now," he said in an IGTV post.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

DC's Legends of Tomorrow gets spin-off Christmas special

DC's Legends of Tomorrow's breakout star Beebo is getting his own Christmas special!. The loveable, fuzzy toy will have his own one-hour animated spin-off titled Beebo Saves Christmas, which will be narrated by Victor Garber, who played Martin Stein in the main show. The episode will see Beebo make his...
TV Seriesblogtobollywood.com

The Flash season 7 episode 12 release date, trailer and latest updates

The Flash season 7 is taking a temporary break. Here’s when the show will return with a fresh set of episodes. The Flash Season 7 is currently being aired on The CW Network. The Arrowverse show launched the seventh season on Mar 2, 2021, with its latest episode 11 aired on May 25, 2021. Now that the show has entered the halfway mark in the story it is telling, it is taking a short midseason break. It means that there is no new episode of The Flash airing next week (June 1, 2021).
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The CW fall schedule: Riverdale season 6, Nancy Drew on the move

On Tuesday morning The CW officially unveiled the fall schedule for the 2021-22 season, and it looks already like a few things are different. Take, for starters, the network actually choosing to program on Saturdays, and the Sunday lineup being made up of unscripted fare. Clearly, the network has realized that putting scripted stuff on the air that night isn’t working out anywhere near as well as they’d hoped.
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

Season 7 Finale Date for ‘The Flash’ Announced

The finale date for season 7 of The Flash has been released! According to TVLine, the Scarlet Speedster and co. will close out their seventh season on Tuesday, July 20. Luckily for viewers, this late date for the season’s end means that we’ll get to see Team Flash in action for the better part of the summer.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How The Flash Is Handling The Arrowverse's Crossover A Little Differently In Season 8

The Arrowverse is entering an interesting phase in its history, as the interconnected television franchise is closing the door on established shows like Supergirl and Black Lightning and welcoming new series like Superman & Lois. Luckily, one veteran show that will be staying around is The Flash, which will be racing into its eighth season this fall. Fans will also be excited to learn that they can look forward to more of the crossover action they’ve come to expect from the Arrowverse. However, the crossover craziness will look a bit different when the show returns in the fall.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 16 Review: The Adirondacks

I was hoping this wouldn't happen. Many fans predicted that Madison would call off the wedding, but I didn't think This Is Us would tease an epic ceremony just for it to be aborted. But that's exactly what happened on This Is Us Season 5 Episode 16, and then it...
TV SeriesComicBook

The Flash: The CW President Teases "Crossover-Type Feel" in Fall Event Episodes

The past year has thrown a lot of the television world into uncharted territory, with the COVID-19 pandemic adding a number of extra precautions and procedures to the task of filming an episode of television. As a result, a lot of television staples were shuffled around or ruled out entirely due to the pandemic — including The CW's Arrowverse crossover, which traditionally unites the currently-airing shows under that DC Comics-inspired universe in one multi-episode event. With a lot of aspects of television production seeming to return to normal, some have wondered if we could get a new Arrowverse crossover in the upcoming 2021-2022 season — and now we appear to have our answer. During a call with members of the press on Tuesday, The CW president Mark Pedowitz confirmed that five upcoming "event" episodes of The Flash, which will air in the fall, will feature cameo appearances from characters across the Arrowverse. While Pedowitz revealed that no particular guest stars or characters have been confirmed just yet — either from existing or upcoming shows — he teased that the episodes will have a "crossover-type feel."