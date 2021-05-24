Watch Good Witch Online: Season 7 Episode 2

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? We know that there’s going to be a thirst for more episodes, especially considering where we are right now in the series. The good news is that there is for sure more coming; however, you’ll be stuck waiting for a little while in order to see some of them. Tonight is the first week of a planned hiatus for the series, with new episodes set to currently resume on Thursday, June 10. There is a lot that lies ahead on “Defend the Ranch,” with a showdown between our title character and Clint being front and center. It’s one of the most personal episodes we’ve seen for Walker so far, as almost anything can happen when the people he cares about are in grave danger.