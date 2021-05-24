newsbreak-logo
TV Series

Watch Good Witch Online: Season 7 Episode 2

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid Cassie manage to get the answers to her most burning questions?. On Good Witch Season 7 Episode 2, things took a wild turn in town after the arrival of the three pouches. As the witches pondered what it could mean for them, they set out to get answers about what was happening.

TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Charmed (2018) Online: Season 3 Episode 12

On Charmed (2018) Season 3 Episode 12, they discovered a letter from their mother that could hold the secrets to their most burning questions. Meanwhile, Harry considered a life-changing decision, but what did Macy have to say about it?. Elsewhere, Jordan's goodwill got him in a lot of trouble with...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

The Flash Season 7 Episode 11 Review: Family Matters, Part 2

That was quite the bait-and-switch, The Flash. Or, should I say, Bashir. Picking up from where they left off of on The Flash Season 7 Episode 10, Barry was reeling from watching his wife and his two "children" die at the hands of his other "child." But all was not...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Man of Steel

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 7 finally lifted the lid on The Stranger's true identity, and it was an exciting hour that successfully steered the narrative in a new direction. The writers pulled off quite the feat by revealing that The Stranger was not a Luthor and was someone...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

This Is Us Season 5 Episode 16 Review: The Adirondacks

I was hoping this wouldn't happen. Many fans predicted that Madison would call off the wedding, but I didn't think This Is Us would tease an epic ceremony just for it to be aborted. But that's exactly what happened on This Is Us Season 5 Episode 16, and then it...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

This Is Us Season 5 Finale Shocker Blew My Mind As Much As The First Episode’s Twist

Spoiler alert! Major spoilers for the This Is Us Season 5 finale “The Adirondacks.” If you haven’t watched this episode, you might want to stop reading. This Is Us set the precedent for what viewers could expect from its twist endings back in the 2016 series premiere, when it revealed that the episode’s storylines were taking place in different eras. It was wonderfully unexpected when we found out the three young adults we were introduced to — Kevin, Kate and Randall — were actually the grown children of Jack and Rebecca, who gave birth to/adopted the trio in that same episode. But while the NBC family drama has continued to throw curveballs in pretty much every episode, nothing has been quite as jarring as that monumental first episode — until now.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 14 Review: Dust To Dust

Long live the 126, even though it's going to be a fight to keep it. It was a wonderfully balanced, entertaining hour that utilized all of the characters and gave Mateo some much-needed time to shine on 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 Episode 14. Unfortunately, they threw a hell of...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Debris Season 1 Episode 13 Review: Celestial Body

He's no Walter Bishop, but John Noble joined Debris Season 1 Episode 13 as an INFLUX member named Otto, who has some pretty amazing powers. The episode also revealed that George is no Walter Bishop, either. George isn't a benevolent presence, but, as I initially thought long ago, the leader...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

The Mosquito Coast Exclusive Sneak Peek of "Calaca"

Allie Fox is in hot water on The Mosquito Coast Season 1 Episode 6. He and his family have been on the run for the entire season, and we still don't know exactly why. Allie is eccentric, for sure, and as a former NSA agent (is he, really?), he knows his way around espionage.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

Contest: SUPERNATURAL: Season 15 Blu-ray: The CW’s Paranormal TV Series starring Jared Padalecki & Jensen Ackles

FilmBook is running a Supernatural: Season 15 contest for one copy of The CW TV series. Supernatural: Season 15 was released on DVD and Blu-ray on May 25, 2021. Supernatural: Season 15 stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Alexander Calvert, Misha Collins, Melanie Merkosky, Amanda Spinosa, Jovanna Burke, Sean Tyson, Kyle Strauts, Peter Skagen, and Shanae Tomasevich.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Grey's Anatomy: New Spinoff in the Works!

There really is no end in sight for the Grey’s Anatomy franchise. Showrunner Krista Vernoff is said to be working with creator Shonda Rhimes on some ideas for a new spinoff. The series has already spawned spinoffs in Private Practice and Station 19, and discussions are now underway to expand the franchise some more.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 15 Review: Not Alone

It was another emotional installment. The Savilles reached an agreement with help from Gary, Rome found the purpose of his new documentary with Tyrell, Gina is worried about her health, and Sophie made a brave move on A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 15. The hour continued exploring the...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? New episode 13 spoilers

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? We know that there’s going to be a thirst for more episodes, especially considering where we are right now in the series. The good news is that there is for sure more coming; however, you’ll be stuck waiting for a little while in order to see some of them. Tonight is the first week of a planned hiatus for the series, with new episodes set to currently resume on Thursday, June 10. There is a lot that lies ahead on “Defend the Ranch,” with a showdown between our title character and Clint being front and center. It’s one of the most personal episodes we’ve seen for Walker so far, as almost anything can happen when the people he cares about are in grave danger.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

TV Ratings: NCIS Exits Tuesday on a High Note

NCIS said goodbye to Tuesdays with its Season 18 finale, and it did so on a steady note. NCIS Season 18 Episode 16 managed 8.5 million viewers and a 0.7 rating, steady with its recent results. CBS confirmed earlier this month that the series is leaving Tuesdays after 18 years.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘New Amsterdam’ Season 3 Episode 13 Preview: Photos, Plot, and Trailer

Max continues to fight for his daughter on NBC’s New Amsterdam season three episode 13. “Fight Time” will air on Friday, June 1, 2021. Ryan Eggold leads the cast as Dr. Max Goodwin. Janet Montgomery plays Dr. Lauren Bloom, Jocko Sims is Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Freema Agyeman is Dr. Helen Sharpe, Tyler Labine is Dr. Iggy Frome, Anupam Kher is Dr. Vijay Kapoor, and Daniel Dae Kim plays Dr. Cassian Shin.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

The CW’s The Flash planning five guest star-filled “event episodes” for Season 8

The Flash continues to be the place where all The CW superheroes come together. The CW President Mark Pedowitz opened up to the press in a conference call about the plans for the upcoming eighth season of the DC series and said that many familiar faces from the former Arrowverse (now “CW-verse”) shows will come together for some event-type episodes.