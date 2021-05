Next week on Nancy Drew season 2 episode 18, you are going to see the epic, shocking finale — be prepared for cliffhangers!. To date, The CW hasn’t revealed that much in the way of details about what lies ahead for this episode, fittingly titled “The Echo of Lost Tears.” What is a creepier name for this story than that? It does sum up what some of the stakes are entering this hour — there’s a chance that we could be crying some tears of our own by the end of it.