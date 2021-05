Like so many great food ideas hatched during the pandemic, this one just couldn’t wait. Chef Melvin Boots opened his Southern biscuit spot last November and is currently operating a daytime pop-up out of the cocktail bar 67 Orange Street. While he looks for a permanent home, Boots is scratching a big Harlem itch: a casual place to get perfectly executed biscuit sandwiches (to stay or go) that can hold up to any combination of eggs and protein - the classic bacon, egg, and cheddar cheese, a.k.a the Bodega, is a good starting point. If it’s just biscuits you want, make sure you try the black truffle flavor, which is especially delicious with a little extra butter.